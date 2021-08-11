nokia new phone: Nokia C20 Plus launched with 2 day battery backup and fight with redmi and realme

Nokia new phone: HMD Global has launched its latest smartphone Nokia C20 Plus in India. The Nokia C20 Plus smartphone is an upgrade model of the Nokia C20, which was launched in April this year. This is an entry level smartphone in India. In addition, the company is also giving a one-year replacement guarantee, which has certain conditions.

Nokia C20 Plus price

The price of Nokia C20 Plus is Rs 8,999, which offers 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Apart from this, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 9,999.

Nokia C20 Plus specifications

The Nokia C20 Plus smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, which has a notch at the top. Its aspect ratio is 20: 9. The octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor has been used in this smartphone and we have given the information about RAM above, although the internal storage will be available only 32 GB, but the users can increase it if they want. The phone runs on Android 11 (Go edition), which means it will support Google’s lightweight apps, which are Gmail Go, YouTube Go and Maps Go.

An 8-megapixel primary camera has been given on the back panel of this smartphone, which helps in clicking pictures. Apart from this, a 5-megapixel camera has been given on the front, which has many selfie features and camera features.

This Nokia phone has FM radio, 4G VoLTE support and it is a dual SIM phone. This phone has WiFi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a 4950 mAh battery, which gives 2 days of battery backup on a single charge.

The price of Nokia C20 Plus is Rs 8999 and in this case this phone will compete with Redmi 9i and Reality C21 smartphones. Redmi 9i has a 6.53-inch FullHD Plus display in it. It has a 13 megapixel camera on the back panel, while there is a 5 megapixel camera on the front.



5000 mAh battery is given in this phone. Realme C21 has a 6.5-inch display, in which 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available, it can also accommodate 256 GB SD card. 5000mAh battery is given in this phone.





