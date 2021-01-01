nokia rugged phone launched 5G Smartphone OS update

Nokia rugged phone: HMD Global company has launched a rugged grade smartphone, which is named Nokia XR20. This is a phone working on Android OS. This phone is a durable phone and works even after several falls.

The cover mounted on the exterior of this smartphone is named as life-proof, which is made according to the MIL-STD-810H military standard. This is quite a strong glass for a smartphone. HMD Global company says that if this phone gets dirty then it can also be washed with water and soap.

The handset comes with a warranty of three years of OS updates, along with the company said that it will provide security updates for four years. The price of this handset is 550 US dollars (about Rs 41,000). However, it is not known when it will be launched in India.

Nokia XR20 specifications

Talking about the specification of Nokia XR20, this phone has a 6.67-inch FullHD IPS LCD display, which has a brightness of 550nits. This phone works on Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset. This phone will not spoil even after going in 1.8 meters deep water. For screen protection, Gorilla Glass Victus has been given in it.

This phone from Nokia is backed by a 4,630mAh battery, which gives two days of battery life on a single full charge. The phone comes with an 18W fast wire charger, while it comes with 15W wireless charging. It also has stereo speakers. This phone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Talking about the camera setup, there is a dual camera setup on its back panel, in which there is a 48-megapixel primary camera, while there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide unit camera. An 8-megapixel fixed camera has been given on the front.

Let us tell you that while using rugged grade smartphones in most industrial areas or shopping complexes or workshops and car service centers, it can be seen that it does not break quickly after falling several times.





