Nokia T20 Tablet expected to launch soon with many features

Nokia T20 Tablet: One of the oldest companies in the world of mobile phones, Nokia is soon going to launch its first tablet in the market in the name of Nokia T20. Nokia users and tablet users all over the world are waiting for this.

New Delhi. Nokia is one of the oldest and largest companies in the mobile phone market. Before the smartphone era, Nokia’s mobile phones dominated the market. However, today is the time of smartphones and tablets. Although Nokia has already entered the smartphone market, but now soon the company is going to enter the tablet market with its new tablet (Nokia T20 Tablet).

HMD Global, the company that makes Nokia’s products, is soon going to launch its first tablet in the market. HMD Global has given this information recently. This news has created excitement among gadget lovers around the world.

Nokia T20 Tablet Features

Even before its launch, news has also come about the key features of the Nokia T20 tablet. Let’s take a look at some of the key features of this new tablet.

The Nokia T20 tablet will feature a 10.36-inch HD display screen.

The Nokia T20 tablet will have 4GB of RAM.

The internal memory of the Nokia T20 tablet will be 64 GB.

There will be 2 models of the Nokia T20 tablet available. One model will run on WiFi only and the other model will run on 4G network via SIM cards.

The battery power of the Nokia T20 tablet will also be good.

A good quality camera will also be available in the Nokia T20 tablet.

The latest operating system will be available in the Nokia T20 tablet.

The Nokia T20 tablet will also have a fast processor, so that this tablet can work better and faster.

Price

If we talk about the price of Nokia T20 tablet, then the price of both its models will be different. The 4G tablet model will cost up to Rs 20,860 and the WiFi tablet model will cost up to Rs 19,140.

When can it be launched

The Nokia T20 tablet can be launched in September or October this year. For this, the company can also do an official launch event.

where will it be launched first

The first tablet from HMD Global/Nokia can be launched first in the countries of Europe and the UAE and other markets in Asia.

