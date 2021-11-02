Nokia T20 Tablet with 8200mAh battery and 2K display will be able to do 15 hours of web browsing on a single charge Features and Price – Nokia T20 Tablet comes with 8200mAh battery and 2K display, will be able to do 15 hours of web browsing on a single charge, know- features

Nokia T20 was launched in India on Monday (November 1, 2021). This is the first Android tablet from the Nokia brand in the country. This tab comes with a (2K) display and is backed by an 8,200mAh battery. It can provide up to 15 hours of web browsing experience on a single charge.

The Nokia T20 also has stereo speakers and dual microphones. HMD Global has promised three years of monthly security updates and two years of free operating system upgrades with the tablet. This tab will compete with the Realme Pad in India, which was launched in September with a starting price of Rs 13,999.

The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 and features a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) display with 400 nits peak brightness. The tablet is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It has a five-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and an eight-megapixel camera sensor at the back. There is also an LED flash at the back for better results in low light. Also the tablet has OZO playback and stereo speakers. You will also get dual microphones for noise cancellation.

In terms of storing content, the Nokia T20 offers 32GB and 64GB storage options. There is also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 512GB. Connectivity options on this Nokia tab include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet also packs an 8,200mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The tablet is priced at Rs 15,499 in the country (in the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option of the Wi-Fi only variant). The tablet also has 4GB + 32GB configuration in the Wi-Fi only model. It is priced at Rs 16,499, while the Nokia T20 4G model costs Rs 18,499.

The tab is available for sale on Nokia’s website (nokia.com) and offline retail stores from Monday and will be available on Flipkart from Tuesday (November 2). Customers who buy the tablet will get preloaded Spotify access. There will also be various financial offers through leading brands on different channels. The tab debuted in Europe last month with a starting price of EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only model.