Nominees ft. Mortal, Shroud, Dr Diesrespect

Esports Awards 2021 Finalists: The Esports Awards celebrates the individuals who have delighted the world of gaming by way of their invaluable contributions & achievements. It’s the dream of each skilled gamer to get nominated for this esteemed annual award ceremony. Yearly, gamers & groups who attain the top of success of their respective fields, get nominated in particular classes. This yr as nicely, esports skills throughout everywhere in the globe have been nominated for Esports Awards 2021.

This yr the Esports Awards have launched 5 classes up to now. The classes are:

ESPORTS APPAREL OF THE YEAR ESPORTS CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR ESPORTS MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR ESPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR STREAMER OF THE YEAR

Naman "MortaL" Mathur bought nominated for the Streamer of the yr award at Esports Awards 2021

Listed here are the Nominees for the Esports Awards 2021 for every Class

Esports Attire of the 12 months: Nominees

100 Thieves

Staff Vitality

Staff Liquid

Spacestation Gaming

Ateyo

Fnatic

Cloud9

G2 Esports

Fallen Retailer

Faze Clan

Esports Content material Creator of the 12 months: Nominees

iFerg

Ashley Kang

Duncan “Thorin” Shields

NadeKing

SunlessKhan

Macie Jay

BananaSlamJamma

LS

Coconut Brah

UpUpDownDown

Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez

Musty

Esports Cell Recreation of the 12 months offered by Verizon: Nominees

PUBG Cell

Name of Obligation: Cell

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Cell Legends: Bang Bang

Conflict Royale

Free Fireplace

Area of Valor

Brawl Stars

Esports Persona of the 12 months: Nominees

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez

Parker “Interro” MacKay

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag

Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic

Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez

Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo

John “JohnnyBoi_i” Macdonald

Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Streamer of the 12 months: Nominees

MortaL

Nickmercs

Summit1g

xQc

Valkyrae

Braveness

Ibai

Dr DisRespect

LOUD Coringa

Ludwig

TheGrefg

Shroud

How one can vote on your favourite gamer in Esports Award 2021?

Esports Awards preserve a quite simple & clear voting course of the place voters all over the world can replenish a type to appoint their favorites. After the record of nominated gamers seems on the Esports Awards web site, gaming fanatics from everywhere in the world can vote for his or her favourites earlier than it strikes on to the Panel voting. The winners are awarded within the annual award ceremony by contemplating the outcomes of each the general public & panel voting.

Click on right here to vote on your star.