Nominees ft. Mortal, Shroud, Dr Diesrespect
Esports Awards 2021 Finalists: The Esports Awards celebrates the individuals who have delighted the world of gaming by way of their invaluable contributions & achievements. It’s the dream of each skilled gamer to get nominated for this esteemed annual award ceremony. Yearly, gamers & groups who attain the top of success of their respective fields, get nominated in particular classes. This yr as nicely, esports skills throughout everywhere in the globe have been nominated for Esports Awards 2021.
Esports Awards 2021
This yr the Esports Awards have launched 5 classes up to now. The classes are:
- ESPORTS APPAREL OF THE YEAR
- ESPORTS CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- ESPORTS MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR
- ESPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- STREAMER OF THE YEAR
Listed here are the Nominees for the Esports Awards 2021 for every Class
Esports Attire of the 12 months: Nominees
- 100 Thieves
- Staff Vitality
- Staff Liquid
- Spacestation Gaming
- Ateyo
- Fnatic
- Cloud9
- G2 Esports
- Fallen Retailer
- Faze Clan
Esports Content material Creator of the 12 months: Nominees
- iFerg
- Ashley Kang
- Duncan “Thorin” Shields
- NadeKing
- SunlessKhan
- Macie Jay
- BananaSlamJamma
- LS
- Coconut Brah
- UpUpDownDown
- Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez
- Musty
Esports Cell Recreation of the 12 months offered by Verizon: Nominees
- PUBG Cell
- Name of Obligation: Cell
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Cell Legends: Bang Bang
- Conflict Royale
- Free Fireplace
- Area of Valor
- Brawl Stars
Esports Persona of the 12 months: Nominees
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez
- Parker “Interro” MacKay
- Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag
- Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
- Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez
- Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo
- John “JohnnyBoi_i” Macdonald
- Bruno “Nobru” Goes
Streamer of the 12 months: Nominees
- MortaL
- Nickmercs
- Summit1g
- xQc
- Valkyrae
- Braveness
- Ibai
- Dr DisRespect
- LOUD Coringa
- Ludwig
- TheGrefg
- Shroud
How one can vote on your favourite gamer in Esports Award 2021?
Esports Awards preserve a quite simple & clear voting course of the place voters all over the world can replenish a type to appoint their favorites. After the record of nominated gamers seems on the Esports Awards web site, gaming fanatics from everywhere in the world can vote for his or her favourites earlier than it strikes on to the Panel voting. The winners are awarded within the annual award ceremony by contemplating the outcomes of each the general public & panel voting.
Click on right here to vote on your star.
