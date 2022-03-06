Entertainment

Non-bailable warrant against Sonakshi Sinha for cheating

2 days ago
A Moradabad court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Sonakshi Sinha in the cheating case. Learn about the case in detail…

A court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. This case is about not attending an event to be held in Delhi. Event organizer Pramod Sharma, a resident of Katghar police station area of ​​Moradabad, invited Sonakshi Sinha to an event and also made some payment for it.

The event organizer alleges that even after taking the money, Sonakshi Sinha did not reach the event and not only this, when the event organizer asked for his money back, Sonakshi Sinha’s manager also refused to give this money. In such a situation, even after contacting Sonakshi Sinha several times, when the event organizer did not get the money, then taking action, he has filed a case of fraud against Sonakshi Sinha.

It is being told that Sonakshi Sinha has come to Moradabad several times to record her statement in this case, although she was absent for a long time, due to which the court has now issued a non-bailable warrant against Sonakshi Sinha in the cheating case.

The India Fashion and Beauty Awards ceremony was to be held on 30 September 2018 at Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi. Pramod Sharma had called actress Sonakshi Sinha for this program through companies named Talent FullOn and Exid Entertainment. There was a contract for this as well.

Sonakshi Sinha got all the money transferred in her account and in her manager’s account before coming but Sonakshi Sinha refused to come later. Pramod Sharma said that he had suffered a lot due to Sonakshi’s absence. The court has now issued a warrant to Sonakshi in this case.

According to Pramod Sharma, according to the agreement, 28 lakh 17 thousand rupees were paid to Sonakshi Sinha in four installments in June. Five lakh rupees were given to the company as commission. All the money was transferred online through RTGS.


