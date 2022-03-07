Non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha in cheating case! Non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha in cheating case!

Entertainment

Non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha in cheating case!

2 mins ago
Actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently a part of the news regarding a controversy and there is also news of a warrant being issued against her with charges. In fact, Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly in legal trouble after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in a cheating case. The actress has been accused of not attending an event in Delhi for which she took Rs 37 lakh.

According to the report of a news portal, the organizer of the event, Pramod Sharma, a resident of Katghar police station area of ​​Moradabad, had planned an event in which Sonakshi was invited as the chief guest.

However, the ‘Dabangg’ actress failed to attend the event, following which the organizers of the event asked for her money back. It is being alleged that Sonakshi’s manager has refused to pay the event organizer money.

When the victim did not get the money even after contacting Sonakshi Sinha several times, a complaint of fraud was lodged. Sonakshi had reportedly come to Moradabad to record her statement in the matter.

But due to his continuous absence after that, now the court has issued a warrant against the Bollywood diva in the cheating case. However, there has been no official statement from Sonakshi Sinha regarding this matter. On the workfront, Sonakshi Sinha is a part of the news about her many great projects.

