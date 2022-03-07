Non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha in cheating case! Non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha in cheating case!

News oi-Salman Khan

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently a part of the news regarding a controversy and there is also news of a warrant being issued against her with charges. In fact, Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly in legal trouble after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in a cheating case. The actress has been accused of not attending an event in Delhi for which she took Rs 37 lakh.

Pictures surfaced from Spain, Deepika Padukone shooting for ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan!

According to the report of a news portal, the organizer of the event, Pramod Sharma, a resident of Katghar police station area of ​​Moradabad, had planned an event in which Sonakshi was invited as the chief guest.

However, the ‘Dabangg’ actress failed to attend the event, following which the organizers of the event asked for her money back. It is being alleged that Sonakshi’s manager has refused to pay the event organizer money.

When the victim did not get the money even after contacting Sonakshi Sinha several times, a complaint of fraud was lodged. Sonakshi had reportedly come to Moradabad to record her statement in the matter.

But due to his continuous absence after that, now the court has issued a warrant against the Bollywood diva in the cheating case. However, there has been no official statement from Sonakshi Sinha regarding this matter. On the workfront, Sonakshi Sinha is a part of the news about her many great projects.

Sonakshi Sinha furious over her fake wedding photo with Salman Khan – so stupid, don’t know the difference

Sonakshi Sinha salutes women power, recited poetry for the brave women of 1971 war!

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL is all set to release!

‘My kids don’t take drugs, they have good upbringing’, Shatrughan Sinha said big thing while taking Sonakshi’s name!

Sonakshi Sinha furious at the outsiders said – Star kids are also out of films

Akshay Kumar pairing with Sonakshi Sinha in Mudassar Aziz’s 2XL? Shooting will start soon!

Fans Reaction: Ajay Devgan’s weakest film Bhuj The Pride of India, Sharad Kelkar is the hero, read tweets

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ movie review – Patriotism, drama, action and Ajay Devgn’s super overdose

Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh’s horror comedy film Kakuda announced, shooting will start from today!

‘Bhuj The Pride Of India’ Trailer Released – Ajay Devgan’s film full of dialogue, patriotism and action

Sonakshi Sinha finals in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi, will learn Kathak to perform Mujra

Riteish Deshmukh – Sonakshi Sinha’s horror comedy, shoots and packs up non-stop for 40 days

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor Rajiv Paul Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19 Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha in cheating case! Read the details which is viral now. Read the details.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 13:20 [IST]