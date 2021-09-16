Nona Gaprindashvili sues Netflix over ‘Queen’s Gambit’

In the final episode of the wildly popular Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit,” an announcer gives chess play-by-play and commentary while the show’s fictional heroine, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, competes in a climate tournament in Moscow.

“The only unusual thing about him, really, is his gender, and even in Russia it is not unique,” ​​said the announcer, as if a woman was watching the match. “Nona is Gaprindashvili, but she is the women’s world champion and has never faced men.”

The series is fictional, but there is an actual leading chess champion named Nonna Gaprindashvili, who is the first woman to be named Grandmaster. Now 80 years old and living in Tbilisi, Georgia, she is saddened to learn that television shows have erased many of her successes against male opponents. (For example, a 1968 headline in The New York Times read, “Chess: Miss Gaprindashvili Beats 7 Men in a Strong Tourney.”)

So on Thursday, Gaprindashvili filed a lawsuit against Netflix in Federal District Court in Los Angeles, seeking millions of dollars in damages for the suit’s claims that “destroying, diminishing and destroying its achievements in front of many millions of viewers.” to undermine his achievements”. Called for the removal of the line about not facing men.