Nona Gaprindashvili sues Netflix over ‘Queen’s Gambit’
In the final episode of the wildly popular Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit,” an announcer gives chess play-by-play and commentary while the show’s fictional heroine, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, competes in a climate tournament in Moscow.
“The only unusual thing about him, really, is his gender, and even in Russia it is not unique,” said the announcer, as if a woman was watching the match. “Nona is Gaprindashvili, but she is the women’s world champion and has never faced men.”
The series is fictional, but there is an actual leading chess champion named Nonna Gaprindashvili, who is the first woman to be named Grandmaster. Now 80 years old and living in Tbilisi, Georgia, she is saddened to learn that television shows have erased many of her successes against male opponents. (For example, a 1968 headline in The New York Times read, “Chess: Miss Gaprindashvili Beats 7 Men in a Strong Tourney.”)
So on Thursday, Gaprindashvili filed a lawsuit against Netflix in Federal District Court in Los Angeles, seeking millions of dollars in damages for the suit’s claims that “destroying, diminishing and destroying its achievements in front of many millions of viewers.” to undermine his achievements”. Called for the removal of the line about not facing men.
“They were trying to do this fictional character who was igniting the path for other women, when in fact I had already blown the mark and inspired generations,” Ms Gaprindashvili recently told her lawyers. Said in a video interview conducted, speaking in Georgian, which was translated into English by his grandson. “That’s the irony.”
Netflix said it highly respected Ms Gaprindashvili, but believed her claim was without merit. “Netflix only has the utmost respect for Ms Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim is unfounded and will vigorously defend the case,” the company said in a statement.
As the 25-page complaint details, Gaprindashvili has, in fact, played against several highly skilled men’s champions during her career, including before the related episode took place. The suit claims that the line that she “did not face the men” caused a professional loss to Ms Gaprindashvili, who continues to compete in senior chess tournaments, and notes that “The Queen’s Gambit” was previously held at $62 million. Seen in more homes. One month after release.
“It was a humiliating experience,” Ms Gaprindashvili said during the one-hour interview, when she could not resist at times, enthusiastically recalling some of her most memorable chess matches and victories.
“It’s my whole life that has been passed over, like it’s not important,” she said.
The lawsuit alleges that Netflix shamelessly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili’s accomplishments for the cheap and cynical purpose of “elevating the drama,” by pretending that its fictional hero had managed to do what he did. No other woman, including Gaprindashvili, did.”
The complaint states that “in a story that was supposed to inspire women by showing a young woman competing with men at the highest levels of world chess, Netflix humiliated an actual female trail blazer who had actually played a role in the world chess.” He had faced and defeated men on stage. Same era.”
“The Queen’s Gambit”, based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel, became what Netflix described as its biggest limited-screenplay series to date. The series won two Golden Globes earlier this year and received 18 Emmy Awards and nominations; There are plans to convert it into a stage musical. And, as Gaprindashvili has been doing over the years through her sport and example, the series has inspired more women to take up chess, as well as renewed concerns about sexism in the sport.
The lawsuit states that the series saying that Ms Gaprindashvili had never encountered men was altered from the book on which it was based, and quotes this passage from the original novel: “Nona There was Gaprindashvili, who was not up to that level in this tournament, but a player who has met all these Russian grandmasters many times before.”
The real Ms. Gaprindashvili began playing professionally at the age of 13, and later became a women’s world champion and, as the suit states, “the first woman in history” to win a tournament in Lone Pine, Calif. He was later awarded the rank of Grandmaster. 1977. Tbilisi Chess Palace, lawsuit filed, dedicated to Ms. Gaprindashvili.
“The fight took a year to get accepted,” Ms Gaprindashvili said in the interview. “Whenever they saw me as a little, little, young girl, they would tell me to line up to play the next time, but not now. But I always cemented my place.”
Ms Gaprindashvili said she is often asked about the show. Those discussions brought back memories of her own rise as a women’s chess champion. But she said she doesn’t understand why a fictional television show would “lie” about the life of a real person.
“Not many things can harm me emotionally,” she said. “But it was surprising to me — and humiliating.”
That said, the lawsuit will now be another part of his legacy.
“It is already part of my legacy that female chess players are accepted and become grandmasters,” said Ms Gaprindashvili. “It’s also a big part of it. It’s a fight I started and it’s a fight I’m continuing.”
Alain Delaquérière contributed to the research.
#Nona #Gaprindashvili #sues #Netflix #Queens #Gambit
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.