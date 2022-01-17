Noomi Rapace Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Noomi Rapace’s Net Worth?

Noomi Rapace is a Swedish actress who has a web value of $20 million. Noomi Rapace achieved worldwide fame along with her portrayal of Lisbeth Salander within the Swedish/Danish movie variations of the Millennium collection: “The Woman with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Woman Who Performed with Hearth” and “The Woman Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest.” She can be recognized for taking part in Leena in “Past,” Anna in “The Monitor”, Madame Simza Heron in “Sherlock Holmes: A Sport of Shadows,” Dr. Elizabeth Shaw in “Prometheus,” and “Beatrice in Lifeless Man Down.”

Early Life

Rapace was born on December 28, 1979 in Hudiksvall, Sweden. Her mom, Nina Noren, is a Swedish actress and her father, Rogelio Duran, was a Spanish Flamenco singer from Badajoz. Her authentic title was Noren, after her mom. Her mother and father didn’t stay collectively and she or he moved to Iceland along with her mom and stepfather on the age of 5. On the age of seven, she made her movie debut in a task within the movie “Within the Shadow of the Raven.”

Early Profession

After her publicity to movie as a toddler, Rapace determined to pursue a profession in performing. On the age of 15, she enrolled in a theatre faculty in Stockholm. In 1996, she made her tv debut because the a part of Lucinda Gonzales within the cleaning soap collection, “Tre kronor.” She then continued her research on the performing faculty Skara Skolscen from 1998 to 1999. She then started taking quite a few theater roles at Orioteatern, Teater Galeasen, Stockholms stadsteater, and the Royal Dramatic Theatre, all in Stockholm.

In 2007, she portrayed a teenage mom within the Danish movie “Daisy Diamond” by director Simon Staho. The acquired a considerable amount of popularity of her work, together with the 2 prime movie awards in Denmark – the Bodil and Robert prizes – for Finest Actress. The movie was chosen as one of many remaining entries on the San Sebastian Worldwide Movie Competition.

Lisbeth Salander

In 2009, she acquired her greatest break but when she was forged because the function of Lisbeth Salander within the Swedish-produced movie adaptation of “The Woman with the Dragon Tattoo,” based mostly on Stieg Larsson’s greatest-promoting novel. She gained the Guldbagge Award, Sweden’s prime movie award, and was additionally nominated for a BAFTA Award and a European Movie Award. She subsequently appeared in “The Woman Who Performed with Hearth” and “The Woman Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest.” The movies had been later recut right into a six-half miniseries referred to as “Millennium” which aired in Sweden. Rapace acquired a nomination for the Worldwide Emmy Award for Finest Actress. The movie collection later went on to be reshot and produced in Hollywood starring actress Rooney Mara.

Different Movie Success

Following the big success of the “Millennium” collection, Rapace was in a position to launch her worldwide profession and start taking English-talking roles. She landed a task in Man Ritchie’s “Sherlock Holmes: A Sport of Shadows” in 2011. She was quickly after forged in Ridley Scott’s movie “Prometheus,” which turned an enormous hit. In November of 2012, she appeared in a music video for the Rolling Stones’ music “Doom and Gloom.”

In 2013, she starred within the erotic thriller, “Ardour,” together with Rachel McAdams, which was a remake of the French thriller, “Love Crime.” She additionally appeared in “Lifeless Man Down” with Isabelle Huppert and Colin Farrell. The next yr, in 2014, she starred in one other thrilled referred to as, “The Drop,” together with Tom Hardy, Matthias Schoenaerts, and James Gandolfini. She once more starred alongside Tom Hardy within the 2015 movie, “Youngster 44,” by director Daniel Espinosa. She continued her work in thrillers within the movie “Vibrant” and the spy thriller “Unlocked” alongside Michael Douglas, Orlando Bloom, Toni Collette, and John Malkovich. She then appeared in “What Occurred to Monday” alongside Glenn Shut and William Dafoe and the sci-fi thriller “Rupture” by director Steven Shainbert.

In Could of 2015, she was forged to play famed opera singer Maria Callas within the biopic movie directed by Niki Caro. In November of that yr, she was thought-about for the function of Amy Winehouse in one other biopic movie by director Kirsten Sheridan. In 2017, she started engaged on the motion thriller movie, “Shut,” which was launched in January of 2019 on Netflix. The identical yr, she appeared in “Angel of Mine” because the character Lizzie. In 2020, she appeared in two movies – “The Secrets and techniques We Maintain” and “Listed here are the Younger Males.” In 2021, she appeared within the movie “The Journey” and likewise “Lamb,” an Icelandic fantasy drama movie by director Valdimar Johannson. The movie was chosen because the Icelandic entry for the Finest Worldwide Function Movie on the 94th Academy Awards. The movie acquired usually optimistic critiques and carried out higher in the USA than every other Icelandic movie in historical past.

Private Life

In 2001, Rapace married Swedish actress Ola Norell. Upon marrying, the couple determined to each take the surname Rapace, because it means “fowl of prey” in French and Italian. They’d a son collectively in 2003. In 2010, they filed for divorce, which was finalized a yr later.