Nooses, Anger and No Answers: Inside the Uproar Over a Future Amazon Site



Representatives from Amazon and the other companies involved said they did all they could, delaying construction twice, adding security devices and cameras to the site, and awarding $ 100,000 as a reward to anyone who can. provide information on slip knots. These are unusual moves, especially for Amazon, which often avoids getting drawn into local affairs. The companies also say that their power is somewhat limited, as there are dozens of subcontractors who are involved in the project and are not under their direct control.

Adding to the commotion is disagreement over some of the more basic facts of the matter, such as the number of nooses found. The NAACP, which held several press conferences in Windsor, said there were as many as eight nooses. Police said two were real noose, while the other six were ropes with the type of buckle often used in construction projects.

“I don’t remember anything like this happening before,” Mr. Trinks said of his town. “I don’t know what the message” the authors are trying to get across, “he said,” but it is an offensive and disgusting statement. “

The site of Windsor’s future Amazon distribution center – part of a huge wave of construction by the company – is four miles from downtown, near Interstate 91. It is surrounded by rolling farm fields. with few buildings across the landscape, and expected to service the greater New York and Connecticut area.

As with many of its new warehouses, Amazon will not take possession of them until the project is completed, which is expected next spring. Until then, the site is owned by Scannell Properties, an Indiana-based developer. Scannell hired RC Andersen, a New Jersey company, to handle the construction, including hiring about three dozen subcontractors.

The steel framing of the building, which will eventually rise to five stories with 3.8 million square feet of space for Amazon products, was up in December.

The problems started a few months later. In late April, a local television reporter, acting on a tip, asked the city’s police chief if his department would examine a noose found on the second floor of the building under construction. The local NAACP chapter received similar advice as well as a photo of the hanging rope.