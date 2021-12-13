Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were spotted on the beach of Goa, Is They Dating? Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were spotted on the beach of Goa

Nora Fatehi is a great dancer

Everyone knows that Nora Fatehi is a great dancer and Guru Randhawa is a great singer. It is also possible that both of them have reached here with some project and are at the location for shooting. But there is no news about this too.

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi

Some time back Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi were seen together in a song. The song Naach Meri Rani became very popular and was liked by the people. There is no doubt about the bonding of both of them. Nora Fatehi started from a very low level and suddenly burst into Bollywood.

Kusu Kusu

At this time it is alam that no one can stop the song in which Nora Fatehi is a super duper hit. Some time ago Kusu has become a part of the song Kusu and the song is being liked a lot.

Satyamev Jayate 2

Nora Fatehi has done this song in John Abraham’s film Satyamev Jayate 2. Talking about Guru Randhawa, he rules the hearts of the youth and his every song is very much liked.

part of great projects

In such a situation, the pair of Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will do nothing but amazing. Nora Fatehi will be a part of many great projects in the coming times. He also showed glimpses of acting in Ajay Devgan’s Bhuj.