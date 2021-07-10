Nora fatehi blood coming out of the forehead what kind of wound did

New Delhi. Bollywood’s saki-saki girl Nora Fatehi remains in the headlines in the industry due to her beauty k as well as fabulous belly dance. The superhit songs of the actress make the parties great. Nora has crores of fans on social media too. The pictures and dance videos of the actress keep going viral every day. Because of which she distributes a lot of headlines. Recently, a picture of this actress has surfaced, which the fans are also very surprised to see.

How is this wound on Nora Fatehi’s forehead… who hurt her after all? Seeing this picture, questions are arising in everyone’s mind. But wait sir… there is no need to worry. You do not need to think much about this matter because this wound of Nora Fatehi is from her upcoming movie Bhuj, whose first look has come out. Yes… Nora, who has been running her feet for dance till now, will now be seen doing action. The motion poster of Bhuj – The Pride of India has been released in which Nora’s look has been revealed.

Here is the character’s name

Along with showing his look in the motion poster of Bhuj, the name of his character has also been revealed. She will play the role of a detective named Heena Rehman in this film. Who is a secret agent and will act fiercely. Nora had also taken complete training to do this role. To bring life to his character. Nora’s character in this film is not big but it is very important and very important for the film.