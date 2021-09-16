Nora Fatehi Bold White Bodycon Dress: Nora Fatehi Video: Our partner Itimes shared a video of Nora Fatehi from her Instagram account.

Model and dancer Nora Fateh also often catches people’s attention with her style. She appeared in public again and it was difficult for people to take their eyes off her bold style. In the video of Nora Fatehi going viral on social media, you can see her handling her dress.

Our partner Itimes shared a video of Nora Fatehi from her Instagram account. In this video, she was seen on the streets of Mumbai. Nora Fateh is also wearing a white bodycon dress. In the meantime she has posed a lot for the paparazzi and was seen handling her dress.





People are praising her beauty on Nora Fatehi’s video. Also many have targeted her for her dress. Nora Fatehi has also shared some videos on her different songs on the story of her Instagram account.

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film ‘Roar’. Since then she has appeared in several movies and dance numbers. Nora Fateh was also seen working with stars like Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar in the film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ which was finally released on OTT platform.