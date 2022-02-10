Nora Fatehi celebrated her birthday like this with friends actress shared beautiful photos of celebration

Recently, actress Nora Fatehi has celebrated her 30th birthday, some photos of which she has shared with fans on social media.

Nora Fatehi recently celebrated her 30th birthday. The actress celebrated this special day with her close friends. Nora has shared some photos and videos of her celebration on social media, which she has shared on her Instagram handle. Her fans are also commenting on these photos shared by the actress and wishing her a happy birthday.

The actress has shown a glimpse of her birthday dress to the fans through photos. The actress wore a satin dress with stylish sleeves on her birthday. Also, Nora completed her look with heels and a cute handbag. He has also shared photos of the dinner. Nora wrote in the caption with this post, ‘Look at my fit, look at my hills, look at my wrists Birthday vibes’.

These photos shared by Nora are being liked a lot. At the same time, he is praising this look. One of his fans has written ‘Beautiful’, while someone has written ‘Very beautiful’.

Significantly, on Friday, Nora Fatehi suddenly disappeared from Instagram. After which everyone was surprised that what happened to them. At the same time, later he told that his account was hacked. Sharing a post on Instagram, Nora informed the fans about this. He wrote, ‘Sorry guys, an attempt was made to hack my Instagram. Somebody is trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly.

Recently the actress was holidaying in Dubai with her friends. She had also shared a video of her vacation before the account was hacked, in which she was seen feeding a hungry lion with her hands.

Talking about Nora Fatehi’s work, she was last seen in the music video ‘Nach Meri Rani’ with Guru Randhawa. Along with this, she also appeared in a song ‘Kusu Kusu’ from John Abraham starrer ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’.