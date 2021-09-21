Nora Fatehi Change: Nora Fatehi Dramatic Change See her and now pictures
Speaking about her journey, Nora told IANS that she faced a lot of difficulties in the early days of her career. Nora had said, ‘The lives of foreigners in India are very difficult. We had to endure a lot. He said- I remember my first agency, which brought me here from Canada, when I wanted to separate from them, they refused to return my money. At that time I lost my Rs 20 lakh, which I had earned very hard through an advertising campaign.
Nora had said she was very upset about her accent. Nora had said that she was learning Hindi very slowly, but people made fun of her and she was not ready for it. Nora used to be very upset because people would laugh at her face as if she was running a circus. Nora said they were threatening her, it was very insulting. When Nora returned home, she often cried.
Nora had said that her casting agent had told her so much that she didn’t need it, she could come back to her place.
Nora is slowly but surely making a good impression in Bollywood. He has acted in many films like ‘Satyamev Jayate’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, ‘Bharat’, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.
