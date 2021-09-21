Nora Fatehi Change: Nora Fatehi Dramatic Change See her and now pictures

Moroccan-based Nora Fateh is also one of the best dancers in Bollywood who has huge fans in India. Nora knows enough to win the hearts of the audience with her power pack dance moves. Nora is in the news not only for her dancing but also for her glamorous look. We’re talking about Nora’s tremendous transformation here.

Nora began her journey in the industry from the small screen. Nora was seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 9’ hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Nora never looked back after that. However, before coming to Bollywood, Nora looked very different. You will also be surprised to see pictures of him then and now.



Speaking about her journey, Nora told IANS that she faced a lot of difficulties in the early days of her career. Nora had said, ‘The lives of foreigners in India are very difficult. We had to endure a lot. He said- I remember my first agency, which brought me here from Canada, when I wanted to separate from them, they refused to return my money. At that time I lost my Rs 20 lakh, which I had earned very hard through an advertising campaign.

Nora had said she was very upset about her accent. Nora had said that she was learning Hindi very slowly, but people made fun of her and she was not ready for it. Nora used to be very upset because people would laugh at her face as if she was running a circus. Nora said they were threatening her, it was very insulting. When Nora returned home, she often cried.

Nora had said that her casting agent had told her so much that she didn’t need it, she could come back to her place.

Nora is slowly but surely making a good impression in Bollywood. He has acted in many films like ‘Satyamev Jayate’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, ‘Bharat’, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.