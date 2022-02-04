Nora Fatehi deleted her Instagram account, these stars have also taken a break from social media

Bollywood actress and best dancer Nora Fatehi has deleted her Instagram account some time ago. At present, the reason why he did this is not known. It is also being said that due to technical fault, his account has been deleted. But the deletion of his account is quite disappointing for his fans.

Bollywood actress and best dancer Nora Fatehi has deleted her Instagram account some time ago. At present, the reason why he did this is not known. It is also being said that due to technical fault, his account has been deleted. But the deletion of his account is quite disappointing for his fans.

Nora is very active on social media. She shares information from her dance to every project on Instagram. He had a total of 37.6 million followers on Instagram. Who used to like and comment on his pictures and videos.

His last post on his Instagram was from his Dubai vacation. He had posted a picture of him sitting with lions before deleting the account. Which was also shared on his fanpage.

Nora recently did the song ‘Nach Meri Rani’ with Guru Randhawa. The audience has also liked the pair of both very much. The hook step of his song is being liked a lot. People are also making videos by copying their steps. Very few people in Bollywood can compete with his dance.

Apart from Nora Fatehi, other Bollywood stars have also taken a break from social media. In which the names of Deepika Padukone, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are also included. Deepika had deleted all the posts from her social media. Due to which his fans came in strictness. Actually Deepika did this to launch the audio diary. In which he shared an audio message wishing his fans good health and peace in the year 2021.

Before him, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also deleted his account. He took some time away from social media after his film “Sonchiriya” fell at the box office.