Nora Fatehi instagram account hacked actress earns crores from social media nora property detail. Nora Fatehi instagram account hacked actress earns crores from social media Nora property details

Nora Fatehi wrote this post

It is an accident for any popular actress to disappear or get deleted in this way from Instagram. The reason for this is to have millions of followers. There are many big actors of Hindi cinema who earn millions and crores from an Instagram post.

Nora Fatehi earning so much

According to media reports, Nora Fatehi charges 5 to 7 lakhs for advertising on social media. Where there was a time when Nora Fatehi came to Bollywood to struggle with some money. At the same time, Nora Fatehi charges lakhs of rupees for doing a TV commercial.

Property nearby Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi has her own house in Canada and also lives in a big house in Mumbai. It is said that the net worth of Nora Fatehi is 38 crores. Nora Fatehi is also fond of expensive cars.

Nora Fatehi earns 2 to 3 crores every year

Nora Fatehi charges between 10 to 20 lakhs for item songs in films. Nora Fatehi easily earns 2 to 3 crores every year. Nora Fatehi constantly dominates the internet due to her bold look.