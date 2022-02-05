Nora Fatehi Instagram gets restored after a hacking attempt fans memes goes viral nora first post

Nora Fatehi Instagram: There is good news for the fans disappointed by the news of Nora Fatehi’s Instagram being deleted, that Nora is back on this platform.

Nora Fatehi Instagram Restore: The news of dancing sensation Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account being deleted recently left her fans extremely disappointed. But now there is good news for her fans that Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account has been restored. After the account was restored, Nora made the first post on social media and informed everyone about it.

Putting up an Instagram story, Nora Fatehi wrote, “Sorry guys! There was an attempt to hack my Instagram! Someone was trying to hack into my account since morning! Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly!”

Let us tell you that as soon as the news of Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account being hacked, everyone was shocked. Nora is very active on social media, so no one understood the meaning of deleting her insta.

After the deletion of Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account, there was a flood of memes on social media. In these memes, some people were showing that the boys have become very surprised by the deletion of Nora Fatehi’s Instagram.

Let us tell you that Nora Fatehi is very active on Instagram and she has 37.6 million followers on this platform. Nora keeps sharing her one-of-a-kind pictures and amazing videos with fans every day.

Although let us tell you that this is not the first time when an attempt has been made to hack a celebrity’s social media account, but many celebs have become a victim of it.

On the work front, Nora recently did the song ‘Nach Meri Rani’ with Guru Randhawa. The audience has also liked the pair of both very much. The hook step of his song is being liked a lot. People are also making videos by copying their steps. Very few people in Bollywood can compete with his dance.