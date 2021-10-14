Nora Fatehi Jacqueline Fernandes Summoned By Enforcement Directorate Over Money Laundring Case

Nora Fatehi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case. However, the actress has recorded her statement by appearing before the agency.

Bollywood’s famous actress Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case registered against alleged thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar. While Nora Fatehi appeared before the agency today regarding the matter, Jacqueline Fernandez may appear before the agency tomorrow for investigation. Sources say that Nora Fatehi’s statement has been recorded under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act. Apart from the actress, the statement of his wife Leena Maria Paul has also been recorded in the money laundering case registered against Chandrashekhar.

Let us inform that earlier in the month of August, Jacqueline Fernandes was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case. The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Chandrashekhar is a thug and the Delhi Police is questioning him in connection with criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion of around Rs 200 crore.

The ED further said in this regard, “Chandrashekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the criminal world since the age of 17. Several FIRs are registered against him. Even after being in jail, Chandrashekhar is not deterring people from cheating. With the help of technology, he used to call people and cheat people.”

In this connection, the Enforcement Directorate further said, “Whoever he used to call, the number of Chandrashekhar was shown on his phone as that of a government official. While talking to the people, he used to describe himself as a government official and assured to help them by taking money.”

According to news agency PTI, Chandrashekhar also cheated with Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes. Sources say that the Enforcement Directorate wanted to question Nora Fatehi about the accused Chandrashekhar and his wife. Apart from Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez was also summoned in connection with the case last month, but she could not appear for questioning.