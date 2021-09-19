Nora Fatehi: Nora Fatehi shared attractive photos from the latest photoshoot for Filmfare

Bollywood actress Nora Fateh also became the cover girl of the latest edition of Filmfare. The actress (Nora Fatehi Instagram) has also shared a photo of her latest photoshoot on her Instagram account. Fans love Nora’s killer style in this photoshoot. This killer photoshoot picture of Nora is going viral on social media. And fans never tire of praising him. Photo shared by Nora from her social media account. She is seen in an orange bikini. While sharing the photo, Nora wrote in the caption, ‘I have come to kill’.

Check out this post on Instagram Post shared by Nora Fatehi

Check out this post on Instagram Post shared by Nora Fatehi



Recently, a picture of Nora Fatehi went very viral on social media. In which she was seen in a white bodycon dress. Nora’s picture made headlines.

On the work front, Nora was last seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The film was released on the OTT platform and received a mixed response from audiences and film critics.

Video: Nora Fatehi wreaked havoc with her style, having to adjust her dress in front of people

Video: Nora Fatehi reminds Alia Bhatt of ‘Raji’ in ‘Bhuj’, you will be amazed at patriotism

Will Nora Fateh also play the role of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raaji’ in ‘Bhuj’?