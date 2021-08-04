Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday and Anil Kapoor will be seen in Star Vs Food Season 2 | Nora, Sara, Ananya and Anil Kapoor came together for this series, know full details

New Delhi: OTT platform Discovery Plus has announced several new projects for the Indian audience. The platform is coming up with new content which includes Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi. After the first season of popular cooking show ‘Star vs Food’, ‘Star vs Food S2’ in association with Korea Tourism and backed by Endemol India, celebs like Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Badshah and other prominent personalities will join hands. .

Anil Kapoor narrated a funny experience

Sharing his experience of being on the show, Anil Kapoor said, ‘Being blessed with excellent culinary artists in my home and family, I never had to go to the kitchen to prepare food for myself. Star vs Food S2 pitted me against one. The challenge of cooking a sumptuous meal for my loved ones and I must say, it was a much harder job than acting. Undoubtedly, it has been an exhilarating experience and I can’t wait to make my family proud with this new notch.’

Sara will become commando

Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a new avatar as the franchise of ‘Mission Frontline’ returns in August. Sara will be seen performing an extreme physical training routine with Veerangana Force, India’s first women commando unit to tackle rising crimes against women in Assam.

‘Say Yes to the Dress’ will help brides

American reality television series ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ is all set to be adapted for the Indian audience, giving Indian brides a chance to find their wedding dress! The online auditions for this show produced by ABP Studios have already started.

‘Money Mafia’ will be seen scams

The new Discovery original series ‘Money Mafia’, produced by Chandra Talkies, is set to document India’s biggest scams. Launching on August 4, the series takes an in-depth look at some of the biggest financial scams the country has ever seen from the perspective of victims and preparers.

Said this thing on the upcoming content

Speaking on the announcement of the new content line-up, Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Inc. said, “Our upcoming content slate is our constant determination to bring original, life-filled, bold and unexpected stories to our audiences. We have made a conscious effort to expand our reach and connect with a whole new set of audiences.

There will be a blast in this month

Also, to celebrate the month of Independence, the OTT platform has launched a specially curated program including ‘Special Operations: India’, ‘Little Singham Desh Ka Sipahi Blockbuster’, ‘India: 70 Wonders’, ‘India Marvels & Mysteries’ and others. Provides watchlist. The audience had a ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, ‘Could I Live There’, ‘MasterChef Canada’ and ‘Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch’ among others.

