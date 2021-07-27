Nora Fatehi Shared a video of doin Hook Step of Zaalima Coca Cola Pila De From Bhuj The Pride Of India| Nora Fatehi is demanding for the coolness of the heart in a glamorous style, Govinda also supported

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is very active on social media and when the release date of any of her films is around, this activity increases a bit. Nora’s film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ is going to be released soon. In whose promotion the actress has started.

Nora dances with Govinda

Nora Fatehi has shared a video on her Instagram, in which she is seen dancing with Ganesh Acharya and actor Govinda on her new song ‘Jalima Koca Cola Pila De’. Along with this, by sharing the video, he has also given a hook step challenge on social media. In this video she is looking very beautiful in pink saree.

Diya Hook Step Challenge

Sharing this video on Instagram, Nora Fatehi wrote the caption, ‘While we wait for the release of the official video…. Let’s start the Hook Step Challenge, in which I am a legend myself. Also, he informed that his song will be released on Wednesday, July 28. Song Jalima Coca Cola composed by Tanishk Bagchi is sung by Shreya Ghoshal in her scintillating voice.

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ based on true incident

Let us tell you that the film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya is based on a true incident, in which Ajay Devgan is playing the role of Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of Bhuj airport. The story of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 will be shown in the film. Along with the tremendous dance in the film, Nora Fatehi’s vigorous acting will also be seen. Nora is seen playing the role of Hina Rehman in the film.

Nora’s career

Nora Fatehi made a lot of headlines after coming to Bigg Boss. The songs ‘Dilbar’ and ‘Garmi’ have given Nora Fatehi the most special recognition. Nora Fatehi was recently seen in the song ‘Chhod Denge’. Nora was last seen in the films ‘Bharat’ and ‘Street Dancer’.

