Nora Fatehi shared a video of doing sunbath on her social media platform

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is very active on social media. She is often seen setting fire with her hot looks. Apart from her dance, the actress is also known for her glamor. There are millions of fans of her beauty and her style. Nora Fatehi is enjoying the holidays these days, which is known by seeing her Instagram story.

nora hot style

Nora has recently shared a video of herself taking a sunbath in a bikini, which is very much discussed. In the video shared by (Nora Fatehi) on her Instagram story, she is seen wearing an ice blue color bikini on the beach. It can be seen in the video that the wind is blowing on the beach and Nora is posing in a bikini in a very beautiful way. Along with this, in another story, Nora is seen in a white color bathrobe. This style of Nora is very much liked by her fans and they are not able to stop themselves from commenting on it.

Nora wreaks havoc

Nora Fatehi recently also shared a photo on Instagram. Cheetah Print Swim Costume, Long Golden Earrings, Long Scattered Gloves. These acts of Nora are deadly and the most discussed are her outfits. Social media users are fiercely liking and commenting on this picture of Nora.

nora movie

Talking about the work of Nora Fatehi Film, recently the actress’ song ‘Jalima Coca Cola’ has been released, which is making a lot of noise at this time. As always, Nora has won everyone’s heart with her dance. Nora Fatehi will soon be seen with Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in the film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, the trailer of which was released recently.

