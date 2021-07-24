Nora fatehi shares her bold photos in red dress

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi makes headlines every day. Nora, who came to India from Canada to make her career, is one of the top actresses of Bollywood today. He has achieved this position on his own. He has won the hearts of millions of crores with his dance. Today he has many superhit item songs to his name. He also has a huge fan following on social media. About 30 million people follow Nora on Instagram. In such a situation, she is very active on social media platforms and keeps sharing her pictures every day.

Nora’s pictures are very much liked. The photos shared by him instantly go viral on social media. Now Nora has once again dropped the lightning of her beauty. In which she is looking very glamorous. Nora has shared these pictures on her Instagram.

In the pictures, Nora is seen wearing a red dress. Along with this, she has done nude makeup. She is looking very hot in the pictures. These pictures of her are now becoming quite viral on social media. Sharing these pictures, she wrote in the caption, ‘I want to kiss you, but if I do, I may miss you.’ So far more than 16 lakh likes have come on this post of Nora. Also, fans are praising her hotness.

Even before this, Nora had shared many pictures in her bold dress. In which she was seen posing glamorous style. On the work front, Nora Fatehi will soon be seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. She will play the role of Hina Rehman in this film. Once in the film, she is going to make everyone drunk with her dance. At the same time, his tremendous acting will also be seen.

Apart from him in the film, actors like Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha are in lead roles. Recently, Nora shared its trailer on social media, which was well-liked. Abhishek Dudhaiya is directing the film. This film is based on the true story. The story of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war will be shown in the film. In such a situation, the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this film.