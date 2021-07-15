Nora Fatehi shares her seductive dance video, shakes her booty | Nora Fatehi did such a bold dance, shook her body to the beat of the song

New Delhi: ‘Dilbar Girl’ Nora Fatehi is the dancing diva of Bollywood. She rules the hearts of fans with her dance. Nora also remains in the discussion due to her glamorous looks. Nora Fatehi is very active on social media. Now Nora has posted such a video, seeing which the heartbeat of social media users has increased. Nora’s dance video has become a hit on social media.

Nora did amazing dance

Sharing the video, Nora Fatehi wrote, ‘Infect me with your love, fill me with your poison.’ Nora has carried a body suit dress in this video. She is wearing a white and black color outfit. Nora is shaking limbs to the beats of the song. People are liking his dance video very much. Fans are commenting a lot.

Earlier Nora shared pictures

Nora Fatehi had also posted her pictures in this outfit before this video. Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, ‘Take a ride in the danger zone.’ These photos were pretty awesome.

Will be seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’

Let me tell you, Nora Fatehi will soon be seen in Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in lead roles along with Nora in the film. The trailer of the film has been released. People are also liking the trailer very much. Nora Fatehi will be seen in the role of a patriot in the film.

Nora had done such a photoshoot earlier

Nora Fatehi had shared pictures of an international photoshoot a few days back, that too became very viral. In these pictures, Nora was seen wearing strange clothes. Fans were surprised to see Nora Fatehi, who was always seen in tight clothes, in such clothes and started questioning. A fan wrote, ‘Nora is giving a competition to Ranveer.’ By the way, the fans of these acts of Nora are crazy.

VIDEO

read this also: Anupama again backward in TRP list, ‘Taarak Mehta…’ made everyone leave

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to