Nora Fatehi Song Zaalima Coca Cola Pila De Song Getting Viral on Social Media But Have You Heard the Orignal One | Nora Fatehi’s ‘Coca Cola’ song is a remake of this Pakistani song, you will be stunned to see the video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi’s new song ‘Coca Cola Pila De’ (Zaalima Coca Cola) is becoming fiercely viral on the internet. Alam has become that recently this song was trending everywhere from Twitter to Facebook. On YouTube too, the song got millions of views in a few hours and this number is increasing continuously. But do you know that this song is not the original but a remake of a Pakistani song.

this song from pakistani movie

Actually this song is a folk song which was recreated for a Pakistani film released in the year 1986. In this film named CHAN TAY SURMA, the then veteran Pakistani singer Noor Jehan sang this song. This song was a superhit song of that era, which was later composed by Umair Jaswal and Meesha Shafi for Coke Studio.

Which one is more powerful?

You can watch the videos of both the songs here. While people liked the first song very much, the second song was also liked by the fans. Now that this song has been remade once again and has been brought in front of the fans in a completely new way, it is still creating a lot of buzz, but the fans have probably forgotten the original song which was first released in Noor Jehan. sang.

Who has sung Nora Fatehi’s song?

Talking about the new song, its face and music have been recreated keeping it largely similar. The song is written by Vayu and sung by veteran playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. Its music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and it is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Nora Fatehi has been making a splash in the past through many recreated music videos.

