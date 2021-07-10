Nora Fatehi spot in beige bodycon dress with a mini handbag

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is such a beautiful actress. She is also a wonderful dancer. Nora is also very active on social media. Often she keeps sharing her glamorous pictures and videos for her fans. Recently the actress was spotted in Mumbai. During this, Nora was seen in a very stylish style.

Nora was spotted outside T-Series office

Actually, Nora was spotted by the paparazzi on her way to the T-Series office. On the way to the office, the paparazzi tried to capture Nora’s beautiful style in her camera. Nora’s pictures are very much liked on social media. His every style is very much liked by his fans.

Also read- Nora Fatehi shared the latest pictures in the outfit of the song ‘Chhod Denge’, fans said – ‘Beautiful’

Nora stuns in white outfit

Nora looked very beautiful in a white bodycon dress on her way to the T-Series office. Matching the dress, Nora also carried a white handbag. To make the look stylish, she appeared in open hair and high heels.

Also read- Filmfare Awards 2021: Nora Fatehi shares beautiful post while doing dance rehearsals

Nora’s pictures went viral on social media

The pictures of Nora clicked by the paparazzi are becoming increasingly viral on social media. Let us tell you that Nora’s career is on the seventh sky these days. Soon Nora will be seen on the big screen in the film with two big actors of the industry.

nora upcoming movie

Talking about Nora Fatehi’s workfront, she will soon be seen in the film ‘Bhuj’. For the first time in this film, Nora will be seen playing the lead character. The special thing is that she will also be seen doing vigorous action in the film. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgan will be seen in lead roles in the film.