Nora Fatehi was injured during the shooting of Bhuj, the scene was shot with a head injury

New Delhi . Nora Fatehi, one of Bollywood’s hot actresses, is seen spreading her flames on social media more than she is seen in films. These days Nora Fatehi is in more headlines for her upcoming film Bhuj – The Pride of India. The film is going to be released soon on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. A real scene of Nora Fatehi has also been shown in this film. Which is becoming quite viral on social media.

Actually, during the shooting of this film, the actress was injured due to injury. He was bleeding profusely from the injury on his forehead. Nora Fatehi and the makers also used this injury to make this scene appear in the film in real. This information was given by the actress herself during an interview.

Nora Fatehi said that everything was fine till the time of rehearsal, after that as we got ready to roll our actual take, my co-actor accidentally threw a gun in my face. A heavy metal gun hit my forehead and blood started pouring out. After the accident, the actress was immediately rushed to the hospital when she fainted as she was bleeding with swelling on her forehead due to the injury.

The makers made full use of this accidental injury to Nora Fatehi. Earlier, to do this scene, Nora was to be hit with a mirror on her forehead through VFX, but due to her real injury, the makers completed the scene using the actual injury. Let us tell you that Bhuj – The Pride of India is a period war film. The film is inspired from the 1971 war between India and Pakistan in the year 1971.

#Nora #Fatehi #injured #shooting #Bhuj #scene #shot #injury