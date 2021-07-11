Nora Fatehi workout in pink sports bra Photos Goes Viral | Nora Fatehi workouts in pink sports bra, will sweat watching VIDEO

New Delhi: Bollywood’s strong dancer and actress Nora Fatehi is one such celeb who often gives fitness motivation to her fans. Now he has once again made people sleepy with his workout video (Nora Fatehi Workout video). Along with Nora’s workout in the video, her hot look is also injuring everyone.

shared videos in instagram story

Nora Fatehi works hard to maintain her toned figure. Now Nora has shared a clip from her workout on her Instagram story. Where he can be seen burning calories in the gym. Watch this video…

Hot is Nora’s workout look

In the video, Nora looks stunning in a black and pink sports bra paired with black shorts. She has tied her hair in a ponytail and can be seen sweating it out on the stepper. Nora is looking like a glamorous queen even while working out. Because Nora shared this video on her Instagram story, so we are showing it to you through her fan page.

Created a ruckus in bodycon dress

On Saturday, Nora was seen in a white bodycon dress, these pictures set the internet on fire. Nora’s pictures went viral on social media in no time, where fans even compared her to American reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Dance video created a buzz

Recently, Nora rocked the internet with her dance moves as she shared a video of herself dancing to Drake’s song ‘One Dance’. Dressed in a hot pink bikini, blue shorts and sneakers, Nora can be seen dancing beside the swimming pool. Sharing the video, the dancing sensation wrote, ‘Summer time vibes.. back up and wine it. Dance Creator @reginaeigbe.’

18 million followers

Nora has a huge fan following of 18 million on Instagram alone and has many blockbuster songs to her name like ‘Nach Meri Rani’, ‘Dilbar, Kamariya’, ‘O Saki Saki’ and ‘Garmi’. Nora has also recently become a producer and singer. He was seen in ‘Pepeta’ with Tanzania’s famous musician Revani.

Will be seen in these films

On the work front, Nora was last seen in ‘Street Dancer 3D’. In the coming times, she will be seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ and ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’.

VIDEO

Also read: Disha Patani wrapped sand on her body by the seashore, making fans unhappy, see PHOTO

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to