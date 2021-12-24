Nora Fatehi’s car accident, driver hit auto rickshaw hard! Nora Fatehi’s car accident, driver hit auto rickshaw hard!

News oi-Salman Khan

Actress and prolific dancer Nora Fatehi has been in the news for a long time and the reason behind this is the case of Thug Sukesh. But now the fans of Nora Fatehi are very scared because an accident has been saved from happening recently. Actually Nora Fatehi’s car had an accident on Tuesday evening. Nora Fatehi’s driver was driving the car, which collided with the auto rickshaw. However, there is nothing to panic as Nora Fatehi was not in that car.

She was at the ‘Dance Meri Dance’ launch event with famous singer Guru Randhawa when this accident happened. It is reported that after this collision, he was pulled from his collar by people on the road here for compensation.

But the driver could not do much as he was guilty and was scared of the accident,” BollywoodLife quoted a source as saying that after the collision, the driver of the car paid around Rs 1,000 to the auto driver.

The good thing is that both the drivers are absolutely safe but the vehicle was definitely damaged. Nora’s car was also damaged. Nora Fatehi has been in news for a long time about her new song Dance Meri Rani and her picture with Guru Randhawa has surfaced on social media.

Guru Randhawa and Nora were shooting on the beach. A few days ago both were spotted in Goa. Nora Fatehi has given more than one great song in this career and often explodes with her pictures on social media.

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:02 [IST]