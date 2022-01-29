Nor’easter Buries New York City Under Blanket Of Snow; Essential Workers Brave Their Way Out – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is undertaking a major effort to try and keep the streets clear during the Nor’easter.

Queens was expected to get hit with the most snow out of the five boroughs.

CBS2’s Christina Fan reported from Long Island City early Saturday morning, where the wind kept blowing the snow back onto recently cleared roads and sidewalks.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin joined Fan later in the morning for team coverage from the Upper West Side, where he spoke with one woman on her way to work.

“I’m an essential worker. I’m just so grateful transit is working wonderful, the trains are running, and everything is good so far,” she said.

Another person was in good spirits on her way to work.

“I love being out here, it’s a beautiful day. Come out and see the world,” she said. “It’s beautiful, I wish I were skiing.”

Carlin even found someone else cross country skiing in Central Park.

To prepare for the storm, the Department of Sanitation started pretreating 700 miles of city streets two days ago. The department also has 280,000 tons of salt, along with 1,800 plows and 700 salt spreaders at their disposal.

“Travel is going to be really, really slow. Visibility is poor,” said Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson told CBS2. “We’re just going to have to keep plugging through as we go. We’re expecting snowfall rates of up to an inch an hour for the next several hours.”

Because the snow coupled with high wind speeds could cause blizzard-like conditions, outdoor dining has been suspended.

Vaccine appointments at city run sites for Saturday have also been rescheduled for Sunday.

No matter how difficult the weather is, we’re going to ensure city services continue to run. Stay home, stay safe, and stay warm NYC! pic.twitter.com/h1HIFF2hjg — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

Mayor Eric Adams traveled around the city to tour the conditions.

“Be careful, bundle up. Good day to stay home if you don’t have to go out,” he said.

Back at City Hall after checking in with @NYCSanitation and everyone working to keep our city moving. pic.twitter.com/6NNPMyIR40 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

We’re out here! Join me for a quick inside look at snow operations at @NYCSanitation Garage 11 in Manhattan: pic.twitter.com/lhaU2z2WTJ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

Out bright and early in Harlem! Thank you to @NYCSanitation who has been out getting the job done all night long. You can track their work live: https://t.co/fE2OYHhQnH pic.twitter.com/HKwYn1bRJk — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

On the ground in the Bronx. It’s a good day to stay home if you don’t have to go out! pic.twitter.com/mFEqJpQpq0 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

“Look after your neighbors, and that includes checking in on them, shoveling snow if need be to make sure they get the support, particularly our seniors,” Adams said Friday.

The mayor encouraged people to stay home or use public transportation if they have to head out.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.