Nor’easter Could Bring Heavy Snowfall, Powerful Winds This Weekend – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Nor’easter is headed our way later this week, and it has the potential to bring heavy snowfall, powerful winds and coastal flooding.

The storm is expected to arrive Friday night, and stick around through late Saturday night.

Saturday is what the CBS2 Weather Team is calling an “Alert Day.”

“An Alert Day means you need to take action. And right now, that action is to just listen, keep checking in with us,” CBS2’s Elise Finch reported Wednesday morning. “As we have higher confidence about this Nor’easter, in terms of the model agreement, how large the system is going to be, how quickly it’s going to move, and exactly where it’s going to move. You need to stay tuned for updates.”

The European model shows an area of low pressure bringing widespread and potentially heavy snowfall.

However, the GFS shows it tracking slightly east, with Long Island getting the most snowfall.

Depending on how things develop, the storm has the potential for heavy snowfall, powerful winds and coastal flooding.

Be sure to stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.