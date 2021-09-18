Norm McDonald, ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian, dies at 61
Norm McDonald, the acerbic, sometimes controversial comedian who was familiar to millions as the “Weekend Update” anchor on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 to 1998, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 61 years old.
His manager Mark Gurwitz confirmed the death. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime producing partner, told entertainment news outlet Deadline that the cause was cancer, something he had been doing for some time but had kept largely private.
Mr. McDonald had a deadpan style on the stand-up circuit, first in his native Canada and then in the United States. By 1990 he was doing his routine on “Late Night with David Letterman” and other shows. Then, in 1993, came his big break: an interview with Lorne Michaels, a Canadian fellow, for a job on “Saturday Night Live.”
“I knew that even though we were from the same nation, we were worlds apart,” wrote Mr MacDonald in “Based on a True Story: Not a Memoir” (2016), a fictional work that mixed occasional hints of biography. Huh. “He was a cosmopolitan, worldly, kinda man from Toronto who would be comfortable around the Queen of England herself. I, I was a hick, was born in the barren, rocky soil of the Ottawa Valley, where the city’s richest man was a hairdresser.
In any case, he got the job, and by the following year he was the anchor chair for the “Weekend Update” segment. In the sketches, he impersonated Burt Reynolds and Bob Dole and played other characters.
Mr Michaels said in a telephone interview on Tuesday that Jim Downey, the show’s lead writer at the time, first brought Mr McDonald to his attention.
“Jim just loved the intelligence behind the jokes,” he recalled.
And Mr. Michaels saw it too.
“There’s something to his comedy—there’s just a rigor to it,” he said. “Plus, he’s incredibly patient. He can wait”—that is, wait for the punchline.
That, Mr. Michaels said, made Mr. McDonald stylistically different from other “Weekend Update” anchors.
“I think it took a while for the audience to get used to it,” said Mr. Michaels. “It wasn’t an instant hit. But he just grew on them.”
However, in early 1998, Mr Macdonald was removed from the anchor chair, reportedly at the behest of NBC Entertainment, West Coast president Don Olmeier, who was said to be Mr Macdonald’s friend OJ Simpson. was annoyed by the constant jokes of. .
Mr MacDonald stayed for a few more episodes but did not return for the 1998–99 season. His post-“SNL” television venture was a mixed bag.
“Norm” (originally called “The Norm Show”), a comedy about a former hockey player, ran from 1999 to 2001 on ABC. The “Sports Show with Norm Macdonald”, on Comedy Central, ran for only a few months in 2011.
“The devoted fan will identify two patterns in their television work,” wrote Dan Brooks in a 2018 article about him in The New York Times Magazine. “It’s always fun, and it’s always canceled.”
But Mr Macdonald said he had not previously thought of himself as a TV performer, and continued to work as a comedian throughout his career.
“In my mind, I’m just a stand-up,” he told Mr Brooks. “But other people don’t think so. They go, oh, the guy from ‘SNL’ doing stand-up now.”
Although known for “Weekend Update”, Mr. MacDonald didn’t add much topical stuff to his routine. He loved jokes that would still be funny years in the future.
One of his most famous is what he told on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” in 2009, about a moth that visits a podiatrist. After a setup that lasted minutes, in which the moth relives various emotional upsets, the podiatrist asks the moth why it came to the podiatrist rather than the psychiatrist. Mr. Macdonald’s punchline: “And then Keet said, ‘Because the light was on.'”
Mr MacDonald’s sense of humor sometimes put him in hot water. For example, in 2018, he came under fire for comments defending comedians Louis CK, who was accused of sexual misconduct, and Roseanne Barr, who was under fire for a racist Twitter post. (Louis CK wrote the foreword to Mr. Macdonald’s 2016 book, and Ms. Barr hired him as a writer on the 1990s sitcom, “Roseanne.”) Apologizing for those comments, Mr. Macdonald made a comment that made fun of people with Down syndrome.
Mistakes aside, Mr. MacDonald was always nice to have an unexpected few minutes, or more, on late-night talk shows.
“I’ve been interviewing Norm for 18 years, and he has consistently broken every talk-show rule,” O’Brien told The Times in 2011. “He tells anecdotes that are plainly false. His stories have always been re-creating the routine of the farmer’s daughter, which he swears by.”
Mr O’Brien said: “When Norm walks out behind the scenes, I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen, and that electrical charge comes through the television.”
According to IMDB, Norman Jean McDonald was born on October 17, 1959, in Quebec City.
In 1998, his brother Neil told The Record of Ontario that Norm had flirted with the newspaper business as a young man, but deliberately failed an interview for a job as a copyboy because he was interested in the profession. were not serious about.
“He once said he was interested in discovering the truth, but he expected it to be within walking distance,” Neil Macdonald told the newspaper.
He found his brother hyperventilating in the washroom at Yuk Yuk, an Ottawa comedy club, before taking the stage for his first stand-up gig. But he got it together and, as the comedians say, killed.
By 1984, Mr MacDonald was skilled enough to spend four months opening for comedian Sam Kinison.
He eventually made his way to Los Angeles, and was hired as a writer on “The Dennis Miller Show” and then “Roseanne” in 1992.
“I never wanted fame, I just wanted to do stand-up,” he told The Ottawa Citizen in 2010. “I found that when I came to Los Angeles to do more stand-up comedy, people wanted me to do other things, which I really didn’t want to.”
“Stand-up,” he said, “is a weird kind of job where, if you’re good at it, they think you’ll be good at other stuff in show business, which it usually isn’t.”
Mr. Macdonald wrote the 1998 film “Dirty Work”, in which he starred alongside Don Rickles, Chevy Chase, and others. His other credits include the films “Dr. Dolittle”, in which he voiced a dog named Lucky.
His survivors include his mother, a son and two brothers, his manager said.
“He was an original,” said Mr. Michaels, “and he did not settle in a business that is based on compromise – show business.”
Dave Itzkopf Contributed reporting.
