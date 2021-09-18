Norm McDonald, ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian, dies at 61

Norm McDonald, the acerbic, sometimes controversial comedian who was familiar to millions as the “Weekend Update” anchor on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 to 1998, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 61 years old.

His manager Mark Gurwitz confirmed the death. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime producing partner, told entertainment news outlet Deadline that the cause was cancer, something he had been doing for some time but had kept largely private.

Mr. McDonald had a deadpan style on the stand-up circuit, first in his native Canada and then in the United States. By 1990 he was doing his routine on “Late Night with David Letterman” and other shows. Then, in 1993, came his big break: an interview with Lorne Michaels, a Canadian fellow, for a job on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I knew that even though we were from the same nation, we were worlds apart,” wrote Mr MacDonald in “Based on a True Story: Not a Memoir” (2016), a fictional work that mixed occasional hints of biography. Huh. “He was a cosmopolitan, worldly, kinda man from Toronto who would be comfortable around the Queen of England herself. I, I was a hick, was born in the barren, rocky soil of the Ottawa Valley, where the city’s richest man was a hairdresser.