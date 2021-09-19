Norm McDonald’s Best Late-Night Moments
Norm MacDonald was known for his stand-up comedy and his time as the Weekend Update anchor on “Saturday Night Live”. But the comic, who died Tuesday at the age of 61, was also revered over the years for his seemingly unexpected appearance on the late night show, with several hosts on Tuesday calling him one of their funniest guests. as remembered.
Where most celebrities and public figures appear on talk shows with simple anecdotes to promote something, McDonald’s is always ready with jokes and eccentric stories that will appeal to the hosts as well as the audience (and the audience at home). also, and he was faster than anyone else. on the sofa. (Just ask Carrot Top—the clip of McDonald digging off-the-cuff in the prop comic on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” was widely shared Tuesday.)
McDonald’s stories and bits were sometimes intertwined with themes and sentiments that were poignant for network television, and some of his more outrageous jokes have not aged well. He also got in hot water in 2018 for supporting his disgraced friends Louis CK and Roseanne, which resulted in the cancellation of a scheduled appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show.”
Fallon was among the comics who praised MacDonald after his death was announced, calling him “one of the greatest comedians of all time”.
“God, we’re going to miss him,” Fallon continued. “He was a friend of the show — family, really, to us.” Most of the other hosts felt the same way. Here are some great late night moments at McDonald’s.
with David Letterman
Macdonald made his network television debut on Letterman’s NBC show, “Late Night” in 1990 and became one of Letterman’s favorite comics. As Letterman was finishing his long late-night run in 2015, McDonald was the last stand-up performer to perform during Letterman’s tenure. (“In every important way, in the world of stand-up, Norm was the best,” Letterman tweeted on Tuesday.)
But perhaps his most memorable appearance came on “The Late Show” on CBS in 1998, when McDonald was fired from the Weekend Update desk on “Saturday Night Live.” Macdonald rose to fame for anchoring the segment for three seasons, but was abruptly dropped, reportedly because NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer became annoyed by Macdonald’s jokes about Ohlmeyer’s friend OJ Simpson. Were.
Shortly after his dismissal was announced, Macdonald appeared on “The Late Show”, where Letterman lashed out at Olmeyer, calling Macdonald “one of the funniest men to work in television today”.
Macdonald was a frequent guest at O’Brien’s various shows. One of his most famous bits was telling frightening and complicated stories that often ended in corny punch lines deliberately punctuated by McDonald’s deadpan delivery.
Although he was generally terrific on his own, McDonald was also reliably hilarious when he appeared with other guests, including an off-the-rails cooking segment in 2009 with O’Brien and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Was.
On ‘The Tonight Show’
McDonald was also a favorite on “The Tonight Show” from the 1990s. Macdonald’s talent for turning dark moments into comedy was no more evident than when he appeared with Jay Leno in 1997, which revolved around the story of his cat having a heart attack.
Despite the 2018 flap, McDonald was also a frequent Fallon guest. In 2017, he appeared on the show to promote his largely fictional book “Based on a True Story: Not a Memoir”. He also shared a meta diary entry from the next book he was working on, “A Sequel to My First Book.”
Macdonald’s comedy reputation and long career made him a favorite artist for other comics, and his appearances with friends such as O’Brien were often memorable.
The best episode of David Spade’s short-lived Comedy Central late-night show “Lights Out” came when Spade brought McDonald back for a Weekend Update reunion with Dennis Miller and Kevin Nealon.
Macdonald’s friendship with Jon Stewart was evident during his appearance on “The Daily Show”, as was done to promote his Fox sitcom, “A Minute with Stan Hooper” in 2003. As was often the case with late-night hosts, Stewart made fun of McDonald’s well-documented gambling addiction.
But regardless of host or additional guests, McDonald’s thrived on most late-night panels. Macdonald and Craig Ferguson bonded over their mutual addictions, with stories of each other getting drunk and the time they spent in rehab. During a 2016 visit to James Corden’s “Late Late Show,” the story of Lea Michele going to Disneyland for her birthday turned into something much more twisted by McDonald’s about Mickey Mouse.
As Stewart said during his 2003 “Daily Show” interview, “TV is better when Norm MacDonald is in it.” Never was more true than when he was on the couch late at night.
