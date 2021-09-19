Norm McDonald’s Best Late-Night Moments

Fallon was among the comics who praised MacDonald after his death was announced, calling him “one of the greatest comedians of all time”.

“God, we’re going to miss him,” Fallon continued. “He was a friend of the show — family, really, to us.” Most of the other hosts felt the same way. Here are some great late night moments at McDonald’s.

with David Letterman

Macdonald made his network television debut on Letterman’s NBC show, “Late Night” in 1990 and became one of Letterman’s favorite comics. As Letterman was finishing his long late-night run in 2015, McDonald was the last stand-up performer to perform during Letterman’s tenure. (“In every important way, in the world of stand-up, Norm was the best,” Letterman tweeted on Tuesday.)

But perhaps his most memorable appearance came on “The Late Show” on CBS in 1998, when McDonald was fired from the Weekend Update desk on “Saturday Night Live.” Macdonald rose to fame for anchoring the segment for three seasons, but was abruptly dropped, reportedly because NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer became annoyed by Macdonald’s jokes about Ohlmeyer’s friend OJ Simpson. Were.

Shortly after his dismissal was announced, Macdonald appeared on “The Late Show”, where Letterman lashed out at Olmeyer, calling Macdonald “one of the funniest men to work in television today”.