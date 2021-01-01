Normany and Cardi B Music Video Wild Side: Normany and Cardi B New Music Video: American artists are in the discussion about Cardi B and Normany and their latest music video.

American artists Cardi B and Normani and their latest music videos are in the discussion. In this music video called ‘Wild Side’, her dancing moves have caught people’s attention. In addition, both artists have stripped themselves naked. Let’s just say that Norman has made a comeback with this music and being with Cardi B has given fans a double treat.

The new music video was announced on social media

Nordy shared information about making a ‘Wild Side’ music video with Cardi B on her Instagram account on Thursday. In the picture they shared you can see that both the actors are not wearing anything and their bodies are covered with hair.



The first song to be released in 2018

Norman had blasted her music in 2012 while auditioning for the popular TV show ‘The X Factor’. In 2018, he released his first song ‘Love Lies’.