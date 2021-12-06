Norodom Ranariddh, Royal Player in Cambodian Politics, Dies at 77

Prince Norodom Ranriddh of Cambodia, the son of the king and brother of the king, who had served as prime minister until he was ousted from power, died in France on November 29. He was 77 years old.

His death was announced on Facebook by Cambodian Information Minister Khiu Kanharith. No reason has been given, but Prince Ranriddh has been ill since a serious injury in 2018 in an automobile accident in which his wife, Oak Falla, died.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, who overthrew Prince Ranaridh and crushed his political party, said in a statement: To the nation, religion, and monarchy. “

With a striking resemblance to his popular and charismatic father, King Norodom Sihanouk, the prince brought a wave of royalty to win the 1993 United Nations-sponsored election.