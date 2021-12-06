Norodom Ranariddh, Royal Player in Cambodian Politics, Dies at 77
Prince Norodom Ranriddh of Cambodia, the son of the king and brother of the king, who had served as prime minister until he was ousted from power, died in France on November 29. He was 77 years old.
His death was announced on Facebook by Cambodian Information Minister Khiu Kanharith. No reason has been given, but Prince Ranriddh has been ill since a serious injury in 2018 in an automobile accident in which his wife, Oak Falla, died.
Prime Minister Hun Sen, who overthrew Prince Ranaridh and crushed his political party, said in a statement: To the nation, religion, and monarchy. “
With a striking resemblance to his popular and charismatic father, King Norodom Sihanouk, the prince brought a wave of royalty to win the 1993 United Nations-sponsored election.
The election follows the 1991 Paris Peace Accords, which officially ended Cambodia’s nearly decade-long civil war. Before the Civil War, 1.7 million people were killed in the communist Khmer Rouge genocide between 1975 and 1979.
Prince Ranariddh’s election rival, Shri. Hun Sen, a hardline former Khmer Rouge soldier who led the Vietnam-backed Communist government in Phnom Penh, refused to accept the election results and threatened to fight again.
In a compromise, Prince Ranariddh was appointed the first Prime Minister, Shri. Hun Sen was appointed second prime minister, and officials from his two parties, the imperialist Fansinpek and the Communist Cambodian People’s Party, split government ministries.
Prince Ranriddh, a law professor who was educated and taught in France, was not fit to lead in the harsh political landscape of post-war Cambodia. Mr. Han Sen, although he was a nominal second-in-command, easily overtook them.
“He had to work through a communist state apparatus with military and security forces, all under the control of his lesser communist alliance partners and rivals,” Lao Mong, a leading Cambodian political analyst, said in an email.
Two men clashed in a two-day battle on the streets of Phnom Penh in 1997; Prince Ranariddh, who had fled to France, was ousted as co-prime minister, and Mr Hun Sen declared himself the “sole captain of the ship”. Dozens of Funsinpek senior officers and military commanders were killed by poaching.
Mr Hun Sen is still in power today, a self-proclaimed strongman who is effectively a one-party state.
Prince Ranariddh returned from abroad in 1998 to lead a weak opposition. After losing the election that year, he was appointed Speaker of the National Assembly, a position he held until 2006.
The prince relinquished any claim to the throne among the many deserving heirs, and in 2004, when his father resigned, his half-brother Norodom Sihamoni was appointed king by the throne council of which Prince Ranariddha was a member.
Both brothers did not inherit their father’s charisma and political prowess. King Sihamoni, who was a dancer, reigns as a completely formal king.
Former King Sihanouk remained a respected figure in Cambodia until his death in 2012 at the age of 89.
Prince Ranariddh’s political career was in full swing. After being ousted as leader of Funsinpek in 2006, he founded the Norodom Ranriddh Party, was convicted of scandal, was deported, pardoned, and returned to Cambodia.
He then started another short-lived party, the Community of Royalist People’s Party, then rejoined Funsinpec and was re-elected party leader. Pakshane Shri. Hun Sen was never challenged again.
Norodom Ranriddha was born on January 2, 1944, the second son of King Sihanouk and his first wife, Van Kanhol, a dance troupe attached to the royal court.
Prince was sent to a boarding school in Marseille, France, followed by a bachelor’s degree from the University of Provence in 1968 and a law degree in 1969.
He holds a Ph.D. At the university in 1975, then in 1979 there he accepted the position of teaching constitutional law and political sociology.
In 1983, Mr. After mounting an armed resistance against Hun Sen’s Vietnamese-established government, Prince Ranariddh quit his teaching career at the urging of his father and became the leader of the royal army, which was given the strange name Funsinpek. .
The name of the party is abbreviated to the French word “Front uni national pour un Cambodge independent, neutral, pacifique et cooperative,” which translates as the independent, neutral, peaceful, economic and cooperative National United Front for Cambodia.
Funsinpek was transformed into a political party In 1993.
Narodom Ratna Devi is the daughter of Prince Ranariddha; Four sons, Norodom Chakravudh, Norodom Sihariddh, Narodom Sutaridh and Norodom Ranavong; His half-brother King Norodom Sihamoni; And many other in-laws. He divorced his ex-wife, Norodom Mary, in 2010.
Surya Narin Report contributed by Phnom Penh.
