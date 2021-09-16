North and Central America are driving a hemisphere coronavirus pandemic

While the spread of new coronavirus cases is steady or slow many of the worldIt is accelerating in the Western Hemisphere, where there has been a 20 percent increase in new cases reported in the past week, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday.

North America, where new cases have increased by a third, is the main driver of new infections.

New cases doubled in Canada’s Alberta province, “where hospitals are facing severe staff shortages,” said Dr. Carissa F. Etienne said at a news conference. And with the United States reaching levels not seen since January, Dr. Etienne said, “hospital capacity is worryingly low in many southern US states.”

Several Central American countries are also experiencing increased infections, including Costa Rica, Guatemala and Belize. The spread of the virus has slowed somewhat in the Caribbean, but there are exceptions, including in Jamaica, where new case reports are at the highest in the epidemic.