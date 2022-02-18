North Carolina Army Reservist dies after plane crashes into truck



An Army Reserve serving in the North Carolina National Guard was killed Wednesday after a twin-engine plane crashed into a tractor-trailer after sparking a small fire.

Raymond John Ackley, 43, died at the scene, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. He joined the North Carolina National Guard in 2009 and served in Kuwait and Afghanistan, the Charlotte Observer reported.

A spokesman for the National Guard told Gadget Clock that Achilles had “served respectfully” and was respected by those who knew the whim.

At 5:35 p.m., a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South near Davidson County Airport in Lexington, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the plane was taking off from the airport when it lost altitude and crashed into a southbound tractor-trailer.

Video footage from the crash site showed a portion of the I-85 turned black in the wreckage as smoke billowed into the sky. While officers were working on the scene, the tail part of the aircraft was found next to the overturned rig.

The FAA said it would investigate the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board, but did not provide further details.

News outlets reported that the driver of the tractor-trailer had been taken to Winston-Salem Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.