North Carolina dad goes viral for anti-CRT school board speech: ‘Parents are taking back the wheel’



A North Carolina father went viral for commenting at a school board meeting Monday evening, where he criticized critical race theory.

Brian Echeverria, a business owner running for North Carolina General Assembly, attended a Feb. 14 Cabaras County School Board hearing in which he called race-based education a “discriminatory revolution” and said parents are the “most powerful group nation” in the country. A video of the hearing shows “taking the wheel back” to change the policy.

Echevarria, who describes himself as “biracial, bilingual, [and] Multicultural, “he said, adding that no school administrator or curriculum has the right to call him or her children” oppressed “based on their skin color.

“Actually, in America, I can do whatever I want and I teach my kids that,” he began his comment, “and the person who tells my pecan-colored skin that they are oppressed based on their color. The skin will be absolutely wrong and my There will be a war. “

The school board voted last Monday to return to the school face mask-optional policy.

“What the masks have shown us is that the parents, the strongest team in the country, [are] Getting the wheel back, ”said the business owner.

“CRT- that’s a big lie,” he continued in the video, “and parents don’t want that.”

Echevarria also spoke about how some schools allow transgender people to compete in sports leagues, which he said could affect his own daughter.

“I don’t want any man to swim against him in the pool,” he said in the video. “And I don’t want the boys to play football against him. I don’t let my boys bother him, do you think I’ll let your boys make him rough?”

On Thursday, Echeverria made an appearance with host Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle”, where she said America is the world’s greatest place for minorities.

“Of course, we have people who have financial problems and that’s all there is to it, but this is America. We can get the dream,” Echeveria added.