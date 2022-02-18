World

North Carolina dad goes viral for anti-CRT school board speech: ‘Parents are taking back the wheel’

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
North Carolina dad goes viral for anti-CRT school board speech: ‘Parents are taking back the wheel’
Written by admin
North Carolina dad goes viral for anti-CRT school board speech: ‘Parents are taking back the wheel’

North Carolina dad goes viral for anti-CRT school board speech: ‘Parents are taking back the wheel’

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

A North Carolina father went viral for commenting at a school board meeting Monday evening, where he criticized critical race theory.

Brian Echeverria, a business owner running for North Carolina General Assembly, attended a Feb. 14 Cabaras County School Board hearing in which he called race-based education a “discriminatory revolution” and said parents are the “most powerful group nation” in the country. A video of the hearing shows “taking the wheel back” to change the policy.

The explosive trend of parents in schools, celebrating America’s opportunities for minorities

Echevarria, who describes himself as “biracial, bilingual, [and] Multicultural, “he said, adding that no school administrator or curriculum has the right to call him or her children” oppressed “based on their skin color.

“Actually, in America, I can do whatever I want and I teach my kids that,” he began his comment, “and the person who tells my pecan-colored skin that they are oppressed based on their color. The skin will be absolutely wrong and my There will be a war. “

Michigan Dad, a Marine veteran, says critical race theory as opposed to the values ​​learned in military science

The school board voted last Monday to return to the school face mask-optional policy.

“What the masks have shown us is that the parents, the strongest team in the country, [are] Getting the wheel back, ”said the business owner.

What is Critical Race Theory?

“CRT- that’s a big lie,” he continued in the video, “and parents don’t want that.”

READ Also  CDC still recommends universal masking in every county except these

Echevarria also spoke about how some schools allow transgender people to compete in sports leagues, which he said could affect his own daughter.

“I don’t want any man to swim against him in the pool,” he said in the video. “And I don’t want the boys to play football against him. I don’t let my boys bother him, do you think I’ll let your boys make him rough?”

On Thursday, Echeverria made an appearance with host Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle”, where she said America is the world’s greatest place for minorities.

“Of course, we have people who have financial problems and that’s all there is to it, but this is America. We can get the dream,” Echeveria added.

#North #Carolina #dad #viral #antiCRT #school #board #speech #Parents #wheel

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Icelanders vote in volatile election with climate in mind

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment