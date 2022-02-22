World

North Carolina deputies find skeletal remains, personal effects and camera belonging to unidentified man

North Carolina investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating the remains of a man found in a Cherokee County forest under mysterious circumstances.

They say they have no case of an active missing person in the area, about 115 miles west of Asheville, and evidence at the scene shows the man has been dead for some time, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office, the sheriff’s office said.

A watch has been found near the remains of an unidentified man in Cherokee County, North Carolina.

(Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

“Preliminary analysis indicates that the victim is a tall male who could be up to 50 years old,” the sheriff said in a statement.

Police found some of his personal influences near the 6200 block of Murphy’s Brastown Road. The items include glasses, a watch and a digital camera that contain several pictures They hope the public can use these details to help identify the person.

Spectacles have been found near the body of an unidentified man in Cherokee County, North Carolina.

(Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Other items include several Bic lighters, a red strategic flashlight, a silver pot set and a steel watch with gold trim.

Camera footage shows a wooden camp site with clothes for drying, a picture of a landscape breathed on canvas, and an old barn and the front door of a camper.

The black and gold case also has tortoise glasses and a pair of reading glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the item or picture is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 835-3144.

The sheriff’s office was not immediately available for comment Monday night.

