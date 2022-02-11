North Carolina man arrested, charged with 380 counts involving child sexual offenses



A North Carolina man was arrested this week on charges that he sexually assaulted a family member over a three-year period.

William Ray Clark, 52, is facing 380 counts of child sex offenses, including first-degree statutory rape.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division began investigating and learned that the alleged sexual assaults had occurred over a three-year period.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence of 2166 Wexford Way and collected evidence, Statesville police said.

After gathering evidence and statements from the victim and witnesses, police arrested Clark on the scene and took him before a judge.

Police said Clark faces more than 70 counts each on charges including first-degree statutory rape, indecent liberties and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

A judge denied Clark bond after he was deemed a danger to the public. His court-appointed attorney was not available for comment on Thursday.

Statesville is about 40 miles north of Charlotte.