World

North Carolina man arrested, charged with 380 counts involving child sexual offenses

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
North Carolina man arrested, charged with 380 counts involving child sexual offenses
Written by admin
North Carolina man arrested, charged with 380 counts involving child sexual offenses

North Carolina man arrested, charged with 380 counts involving child sexual offenses

A North Carolina man was arrested this week on charges that he sexually assaulted a family member over a three-year period.

William Ray Clark, 52, is facing 380 counts of child sex offenses, including first-degree statutory rape.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division began investigating and learned that the alleged sexual assaults had occurred over a three-year period.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence of 2166 Wexford Way and collected evidence, Statesville police said.

NYC COUPLE EXPLOITED FOSTER CARE SYSTEM TO PIMP OUT YOUNG WOMEN IN SEX TRAFFICKING OPERATION: PROSECUTORS

After gathering evidence and statements from the victim and witnesses, police arrested Clark on the scene and took him before a judge.

Police said Clark faces more than 70 counts each on charges including first-degree statutory rape, indecent liberties and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

A judge denied Clark bond after he was deemed a danger to the public. His court-appointed attorney was not available for comment on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Statesville is about 40 miles north of Charlotte.

#North #Carolina #man #arrested #charged #counts #involving #child #sexual #offenses

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  There is no harm in having relations with Taliban, India should talk - said Farooq Abdullah

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment