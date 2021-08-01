North Carolina Man Hit Double Jackpot In 7 Years Becomes Millionaire

Davy Krum has become the owner of an amount of about Rs 74,37,930. Earlier in the year 2014, Krum had won the jackpot of Rs 90,58,654 on 16 December.

Raleigh. Everyone dreams of getting a lot of money to live a luxurious life. However, this wish is impossible to fulfill. Because not everyone’s luck is the same as Dewey Croom of North Carolina. Davy Croom has won not one but two lottery.

read this also: Indian Economy: Signs of recovery from Corona, 33% more than GST collection 2020

What happened to Davy Crum, a resident of Marion in North Carolina, is really like a dream. This person did not even know for 24 hours that he had become a millionaire (Man hit double jackpot). He got lottery twice in the last seven years and crores of rupees (Man becomes Millionaire Overnight) have come in his account sitting at home without any hard work. All this happened because of his luck.

How did a person become a millionaire?

Davy Croom bought a lottery ticket to try his luck in the California Keno lottery game. After this he did not even remember that his result was going to be declared on Sunday. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Davy Croom had bought a lottery ticket from Sugar Hill Food Mart. But did not check its result. The next day when he went to check his result, he came to know that his lottery has been done.

read this also: Indian-origin Rashad Hussein joins Biden administration, becomes ambassador for international religious freedom

He has become the owner of an amount of about Rs 74,37,930. Earlier in the year 2014, Davy Croom won a jackpot of Rs 90,58,654 in Cash 5 Drawing Lottery Jackpot on 16th December. Now more than one crore rupees are present in his account.

Davy Krum will go on vacation

Davy Croom says that after getting this much money, he is the first to pay for the pickup van truck. After this the money will be deposited in the bank account for saving. He has planned his vacation.