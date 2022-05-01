North Carolina parents outraged over school’s ‘Satan Club’



In North Carolina, parents gathered outside a local school to hold a prayer meeting in response to an “after school satan club” trying to establish attendance at schools in the area.

According to Fox 8, parents gathered near Joyner Elementary School in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to protest the establishment of a devil’s club for students.

Tempe Moore, the rally’s organizer, said the rally was intended to send a message.

“One of the things we said at the rally was ‘We don’t want this here at our school in Greensboro,'” Moore said.

The People’s Party is opposing the establishment of “After School Devil Club” in Joyna Primary School or any school in the district. According to the report, flyers advertising the Devil’s Club were distributed last week.

Moore said they could not remain silent as the club tried to enter the area.

“It’s not the time for good people to do anything. It’s time to listen to our voices,” Moore said.

A website for the “After School Satan Club” says the group meets at “selected” public schools where “good news clubs and other religious clubs meet.” It says clubs have been set up at the request of community members who “want to see the program offered.” The club said it was “not interested in converting children to Satanism.”

“Trained educators provide activities and learning opportunities that students can choose to engage in for free, or explore other interests that may be supported by the resources available. The environment is open and parents / guardians are welcome to participate,” the website says.

According to the website, the club is run by Satanic Temple.

“After the school devil’s club[s]According to the website, students are required to provide a “reverse balance” in their post-school activities.

“The pre-existing presence of evangelicals after school clubs has not only set a precedent for which school districts now have to embrace satanic groups, but evangelical after-school clubs have created satanic websites after school clubs to offer an inverse balance in extracurricular activities.” .

Lucien Greve, co-founder of Satanic Temple, told the outlet that the group was not trying to support Satanism, but was promoting critical thinking.

“We are not trying to support Satanism or criticize other religious organizations. Our club focuses on critical thinking, scientific rationalism,” Grave said.

June Everett, director of publicity at the After School Satan Club and an appointed minister at the Satanic Temple, told Gadget Clock Digital that a group of parents had contacted the group.

“We were contacted by a group of parents who applied for the School Satan Club in Joyner at the end of February this year when they received permission from the Good News Club to backpack their children. We only visit schools where a religious club operates on campus, and we Only go to schools where community members have requested our program as a safe and inclusive option, “said Everett.

The chief of staff of the Gilford County School told the outlet that the club is currently under review. It was supposed to start at Joyna Primary School on Friday.