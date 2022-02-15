World

North Carolina plane crashes with 8 aboard, 1 body found; ‘no indication that anyone survived,’ sheriff says

North Carolina authorities said Monday that none of the eight people aboard a small private jet that crashed in the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend survived as crews continued to search the wreckage area.

A Cartwright County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told reporters that a body had been recovered and identified. He declined to identify the dead passenger.

“We have no indication that anyone survived the crash,” he said.

Most of the passengers’ family members live in coastal Carthage County, he said.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Matthew Bear told reporters that multiple ships belonging to different agencies were being searched.

“We have an all-hands-on-deck event going on here,” Bear said. “And we want the citizens of Carteret County and East North Carolina to know that your Coast Guard is doing our best, along with our partners.”

Search crews were searching for three separate wreckage sites. In a news release, the Coast Guard said it had received reports of a possible downhill flight from a Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point air traffic controller about 4 miles east of the drum inlet. The controller said the plane was spotted performing “unintentional behavior” on the radar and then disappeared from the radar screen.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck gave an update on a plane crash in North Carolina on Monday. He said the body of one person had been recovered and it appeared that none of the eight people living abroad survived.

According to an email from the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47 was launched by Michael J. in Beaufort, North Carolina. The quake struck about 2 miles Sunday, local time, about 18 miles northeast of Smith Field. An initial crash notice on the FAA’s website stated that the plane “crashed into the water under unknown circumstances.”

A local news station has identified two of the missing passengers as Hunter Parks and Park’s girlfriend Stephanie Fulcher. A friend of Parks’ and a business partner told WITN-TV that the couple had an accident while returning from a duck hunting trip.

“He was one of the most generous people I knew and had a duck hunting property and he invited a lot of young and old,” said Tom Harrison. “There’s a special duck season, a 1-day duck season for young and old and he invited all of them to his property for duck hunting. And they hunted there on Saturday and were in Hyde County during lunch yesterday and flew home yesterday when the accident happened. It happened. “

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper thanked local and state agencies, as well as the Coast Guard, for their support of the search effort.

“Our prayers and deep concern go out to the families and loved ones of the passengers,” he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

