North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having a gun at Charlotte airport



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Republican Madison Catherine, RN.C., was quoted Tuesday morning as holding firearms at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

A TSA spokesman confirmed that a loaded Stakato 9mm handgun was spotted at Checkpoint D around 9am.

Catherine was cited for possessing a dangerous weapon on city property, according to a Charlotte City ordinance, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“Kathorn said the firearm belonged to him and he cooperated with CMPD officers,” police said.

TSA has recovered a record number of firearms in the first nine months of 2021

The firearms were seized and Cawthorn was released.

This is the second time Kathorn has been stopped at the airport with a gun since security personnel found a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021, according to the WSOC.

Cawthorn’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The 26-year-old congressman is running for re-election in North Carolina’s 11th District and will face several Republican rivals in the GOP primary next month.