North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot, taken to hospital: reports



A deputy sheriff’s deputy was shot and taken to hospital in North Carolina on Saturday.

Fox 46 reported Saturday that the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced that a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy had been shot in northeastern Charlotte and that the officer’s identity and condition were unknown.

A local correspondent tweeted that “there was a heavy police presence on Troy and Solomon Church Road.”

“We know Medic has picked up a gunman and referred us in the last hourmpcmpd“

According to WBTV, the suspect is in police custody.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock

The incident happened the day after a sheriff’s deputy in Moore County, North Carolina, shot an armed man who confronted officers in response to a noise complaint.