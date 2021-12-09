North Carolina Supreme Court Delays 2022 Primary Elections
The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a two-month delay in the state’s 2022 primary election and gave critics of the state legislature’s political maps extra time to pursue a legal battle to remove them again.
The unsigned decision was a blow to the Republican-controlled General Assembly, which drafted the maps and argued that a delay in the primaries would sow chaos among both candidates and voters.
The court on March 8 ordered the postponement of the preliminary elections of all the offices till May 17, saying “there is an urgent need in deciding the importance of issues in the constitutional jurisprudence of this state and the legality of the map”. Democrats and franchise advocates face three lawsuits in state court at New Boundary Relay for state legislature districts and 14 North Carolina seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a state that is almost evenly divided between Republican and Democratic voters, the new maps give Republicans a huge political advantage. The new House map, for example, will ensure the victory of GOP candidates in 10 of the 14 districts, with the right shot to win the 11th seat.
The legal battle over the new frontiers also seems to have divided state judges on political grounds. On Monday, Republicans upheld the preliminary date of March 8 in a state-of-the-art appellate court ruled by Republican judges. The state Supreme Court, which overturned the decision, is under the control of democratic judges.
The Southern Alliance for Social Justice, representing the plaintiffs in one case, hailed the decision as a victory for voters.
“This sends a clear message that North Carolinians are eligible to vote in elections held in fair, constitutional voting districts,” said Hillary Harris Klein, the group’s senior voting rights lawyer, in a statement.
Republican legislators have issued a statement saying the ruling party has seized political power. “Democrats on the Supreme Court want more Democrat-electing districts, so they’re blocking every election in the state until they find their way,” said Ralph Hisey, a Republican and state senator.
Delays in primary elections due to irregularities are not uncommon. Federal judges have twice postponed the 2012 primary in Texas as part of a redistribution dispute. North Carolina, which has more redistribution cases than any other state, also has a history of procrastination: The State Electoral Board ordered a delay in a court battle in one of the primary fights of 2004.
Beginning with a preliminary ruling by the State Superior Court in Raleigh next month, the state Supreme Court has issued a largely speedy timetable for resolving garimandering cases. The Supreme Court has indicated that appeals against the decision will also be expedited.
The order delaying the primary election is likely to further fuel Republican resentment of the Supreme Court’s decision, which went against the party’s wishes.
The former president of the state’s Republican Party last month suggested that judges be impeached in a long-running dispute over state funding for education. The legislature appears to agree, and the impeachment has been added to the agenda for a special legislature session later this month.
