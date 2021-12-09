North Carolina Supreme Court Delays 2022 Primary Elections

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a two-month delay in the state’s 2022 primary election and gave critics of the state legislature’s political maps extra time to pursue a legal battle to remove them again.

The unsigned decision was a blow to the Republican-controlled General Assembly, which drafted the maps and argued that a delay in the primaries would sow chaos among both candidates and voters.

The court on March 8 ordered the postponement of the preliminary elections of all the offices till May 17, saying “there is an urgent need in deciding the importance of issues in the constitutional jurisprudence of this state and the legality of the map”. Democrats and franchise advocates face three lawsuits in state court at New Boundary Relay for state legislature districts and 14 North Carolina seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a state that is almost evenly divided between Republican and Democratic voters, the new maps give Republicans a huge political advantage. The new House map, for example, will ensure the victory of GOP candidates in 10 of the 14 districts, with the right shot to win the 11th seat.