North Carolina’s Sam Howell was asked to play unique game by Eagles at NFL scouting combine

1 day ago
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is one of the top players in his position in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, but during a recent interview with the Scouting Combine, Howell made an interesting request to the Philadelphia Eagles that had nothing to do with football.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs the ball while Virginia Free Safety Joey Blunt (29) defends the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Chapel Hill, NC.

Howell was told to shoot a basketball at a mini hoop. On Wednesday, he joked that he was probably out of the Eagles’ draft board after making two of the five shots. The Eagles are known to create potential through a game of rock, paper, scissors to measure their competition through unique games including last year.

Howell did not provide details about the size of the basketball or the hoop.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Dami Brown in the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA College football game against Temple, in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, December 26, 2019.

Howell, who could potentially advance to the first round of the draft, had 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in three seasons in North Carolina. The Pittsburgh Steelers may be interested in Howell’s services, especially after the retirement of longtime QB Ben Rothlisberger after the 2021 NFL season.

Ole Miss Matt Coral, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty owner Willis are other quarterbacks who could advance to the first round of the draft. None of the QB’s stand out as potential franchise changers, but if they land under the right circumstances, there are certainly chances.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) rolls out when North Carolina State defensive tackle Devin Van (45) plays in the first half of the NCAA College football game on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Raleigh, NC.

The Eagles have been picked at No. 19, but they are unlikely to take Howell or any other quarterbacks because they have committed to former Oklahoma product Jalen Harts, whom they see as a franchise quarterback.

