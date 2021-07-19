North Central Railway Invites Applications For 1664 Apprentice Posts – North Central Railway Recruitment for 1664 Apprentice Posts

North Central Railway, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) has issued a notification on its official website inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. A total of 1664 posts will be filled under this recruitment process.

North Central Railway, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) has issued a notification on its official website inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. A total of 1664 posts will be filled under this recruitment process. Of these, 364, 339, 480, for Prayagraj Mechanical Department, Prayagraj Electricity Department, Jhansi Division, Workshop Jhansi, Agra Division respectively. There are 185, 296 posts.

Deadline September 1

The application process for these posts will start from 2nd August (12 midnight). Candidate rrcpryj.org You can apply for these posts by logging in till September 1 (11.59 PM). Read the notification carefully before applying.

Age Range

Candidates age should be between 15 to 24 years while applying for these posts. As per rules, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of merit list prepared on the basis of marks obtained in 10th, ITI.