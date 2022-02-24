North Country preps for potential foot of snow





WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite the warm weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, there’s snow on the forecast heading into the final weekend of February. The forecast as of midday Thursday included 8-to-12 inches of snow starting late Thursday night and extending throughout Friday.

As of Thursday morning, staff from the Warren County Department of Public Works were out on the roads, doing what they do before a snowstorm. The signature white stripes on county roads mean that brine has soaked into the pavement, stopping ice from forming as the snow falls on Friday.

“Our salt barns are full and we are ready to go,” said DPW Superintendent Kevin Hajos on Friday. Salt is turned into a liquid brine at two centralized mixing tanks; one stationary one in Warrensburg, and one mobile one typically operated in south Queensbury, between Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.

As of Thursday morning, Hajos’ department was set to brine about 80 miles of county roads, ranging from Glens Falls up to Lake George and into the Adirondacks. The department recently added an additional tank to carry and distribute brine with, to make the process easier. During the previous snowstorm earlier this month, the county brined around 70 miles.

Although it starts past midnight Thursday, the brunt of the snowstorm will take place on Friday. Warren County Communications Director Don Lehman warned people living around the county to take caution as they go about their day.

“The public should be aware that it seems like the brunt of the storm will occur during the workday, so they should add extra time for their work commute,” Lehman said. “Particularly Friday morning.”

Lehman also made mention of a section of State Route 418 that connects the towns of Warrensburg and Thurman, including a bridge crossing the Hudson River. That road, and River Road in Thurman, have both been closed since last Sunday due to flooding from over the weekend.

“While we continue to monitor the road’s conditions, we anticipate that this section of Route 418 will remain closed during the storm,” said New York State Department of Transportation Assistant Regional Director Steve Allocco. State road workers have had Route 418 closed since Sunday, waiting for water to recede.

When that area flooded – first on Sunday and then again on Tuesday – Lehman told NEWS10 that the channel of water flow along the Hudson River was changed because of the amount of ice floe buildup around the bridge into Thurman. In the meantime, those looking to travel between Thurman and Warrensburg will have to travel several miles north or south.